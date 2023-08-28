Close
ARIZONA NEWS

OHM Fitness to open in September at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Aug 28, 2023, 4:15 AM

(OHM Fitness photo)...

(OHM Fitness photo)

(OHM Fitness photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — OHM Fitness is opening its doors to Desert Ridge Marketplace in September for those looking to get a quick workout.

OHM offers a low-impact workout paired with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) for deep, rapid contractions of all major muscle groups, according to a press release.

The goal is to get a high-powered, intense workout without spending two hours at the gym.

It allows engagement from most of your muscle tissue at one time and gives all of the benefits of a long workout into one quick session.

Starting on Sept. 11, customers of OHM can get the opportunity to try classes for free for 30 days.

The class sizes will remain small while private sessions are also available.

OHM Fitness offers three separate classes with strong vibrations, sculpt and sweat as well as stretch and flow.

Strong vibrations is a strength-focused class that targets the whole body with varied movements in every class.

Sculpt and sweat is a 25-minute class that moves at a moderate to high tempo with a low-impact focus.

Lastly, stretch and flow is a hybrid vinyasa yoga-style class with a variety of intro yoga, mobility, varied movements, balance poses, and grounding work, according to the website.

