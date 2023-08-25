Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Charges dropped against man accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that killed a bystander

Aug 25, 2023, 3:45 PM

FILE - Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier at the site of his death July 7, 2021 in ...

FILE - Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier at the site of his death July 7, 2021 in Minneapolis,. Charges were dropped on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 against James Jeremiah Jones-Drain, the man who was accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that resulted in the death of a bystander in Minneapolis two years ago. . (Antranik Tavitian/Star Tribune via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Antranik Tavitian/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Charges were dropped on Friday against the man who was accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that resulted in the death of a bystander in Minneapolis two years ago.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed counts of fleeing police and auto theft against James Jeremiah Jones-Drain, 20, citing an “inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” according to a brief court filing, the Star Tribune reported.

Jones-Drain remains in custody with other cases pending — including felony charges of robbery and illegally possessing a gun — according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s website.

Brian Cummings, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the chase, was sentenced in July to nine months in the county workhouse, with eligibility for electronic home monitoring in three months, after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors said at the time that Cummings was pursuing a suspected car thief on July 6, 2021, when he ran a red light and hit a car driven by Leneal Frazier, 40, of St. Paul, who died at the scene. Frazier’s niece was Darnella Frazier, who shot the cellphone video of George Floyd’s death when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck in 2020.

Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph (129 kph) in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into the vehicle, officials have said. The crash ended a chase that lasted more than 20 blocks, including through residential neighborhoods where the posted speed limit was 25 mph (40 kph).

Thomas Plunkett, attorney for Cummings, said in an email, “Mr. Cummings risked his life many times to protect people. He sits in jail. Mr. Jones-Drain, a gun toting thief, who bears responsibility for the death of Leneal Frasier, and stole from the innocent gets a break? Minneapolis is a better place to be a criminal than a law enforcement officer.”

Jones-Drain’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

United States News

Associated Press

Jury awards $3.75M to protester hit by hard-foam projectiles fired by Los Angeles police in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury awarded $3.75 million in damages this week to a protester shot twice with hard-foam projectiles fired by Los Angeles police during demonstrations in 2020. Jurors on Wednesday ruled that the LA Police Department was negligent when one or more of its officers fired the so-called less-lethal devices at Asim […]

19 hours ago

President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zel...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support.

19 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Au...

Associated Press

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia all turned themselves in to a jail before the Friday deadline.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe only nitrogen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58. The court filing indicated Alabama plans to put […]

19 hours ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York. La...

Associated Press

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers renew claim that the FTX founder can’t prepare for trial behind bars

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that prosecutors have delivered another four million pages of documents for the FTX founder to examine six weeks before trial, making it impossible for the former cryptocurrency executive to adequately review the evidence for an October trial from behind bars. Bankman-Fried lost the right to […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Yale and a student group are settling a mental health discrimination lawsuit

Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they’ve reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw. Under the agreement, Yale will modify its policies regarding medical leaves of absence, including streamlining the reinstatement process for […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Charges dropped against man accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that killed a bystander