UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Aug 25, 2023, 2:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Christie; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — tba

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn; Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

