PHOENIX — After a slight drop in temperatures, extreme heat is returning to Phoenix this weekend.

Temperatures could reach over 110 degrees or higher over the next five days, and potential records could be broken from Sunday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said Friday.

An excessive heat warning is forecast to go into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.

Temperatures climb over the weekend into early next week leading to excessive heat conditions at many lower elevation locations (including Greater Phoenix). If you have outdoor plans, make sure to take even greater precautions than usual for the heat. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/izS9lHKppA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 25, 2023

Sean Benedict, meteorologist with NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday that chances for less impactful storms remain low in higher terrain, north and east of Phoenix, and are next to zero in the lower desert areas.

Here’s a closer look at extreme heat in Phoenix

The period of intense heat this weekend won’t be comparable to the record-breaking July in the Valley.

Phoenix set daily high temperature marks 12 times in July and had 16 days with record-warm low temperatures, NWS said.

There wasn’t a single day where the temperature wasn’t above normal (based on 1991-2020 data). The average was a staggering 7.2 degrees above normal, NWS said.

Monsoon activity in Phoenix has also been, for the most part, uneventful this season. The first time rain was recorded at Sky Harbor International Airport was on Aug. 17, when .02 inches were captured. With measurable rain from a second storm, the airport was at a total of .06 inches of rain on Friday.

What precautions can be taken?

People should stay in the shade, out of the heat and drink plenty of water, among other precautions, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Hot and heavy meals should be avoided and outdoor activities should also be scheduled carefully, the CDC said.

Additionally, children and pets should never be left in a parked car.

Pets should also have plenty of fresh water that has been left in a shady area.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

