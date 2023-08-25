Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature

Aug 25, 2023, 12:01 PM

FILE - Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, with Stop Cop City Vote Coalition, talks to an Atlanta ...

FILE - Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, with Stop Cop City Vote Coalition, talks to an Atlanta resident, left, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia activists are furious that Democratic senators haven’t condemned Atlanta officials’ plan to verify every signature on a petition to force a vote on a proposed police and firefighting training center. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia activists against a proposed police and firefighting training center have called on Democratic senators to denounce Atlanta’s plan to check every signature on a petition to put the issue to voters.

A “line-by-line review” would ensure the signatures match what officials have on file, said officials in the Democratic-led city, drawing praise from the head of the Georgia Republican Party, condemnation from voting rights groups, but silence from the state’s Democratic senators, who for years have railed against GOP-imposed voter restrictions.

That silence has enraged “Stop Cop City” activists, who say they’ve collected more than 100,000 signatures. They warned Georgia’s Democratic Party that it is turning its back on some of its most engaged members — people who knocked on doors to help Joe Biden narrowly win the battleground state in 2020 and will be asked to do the same thing next year.

“It’s just been crickets,” said Amelia Weltner, a 34-year-old DeKalb County resident who has organized, canvassed and worked as a staffer for Democrats. “Since it’s not Republicans doing the suppression, I guess it’s not as high of a concern?”

This summer, Weltner said she has collected about 75 signatures, even canvassing outside a Beyoncé concert to put a halt to the $90 million, 85-acre project that has become a national rallying cry for environmentalists and anti-police protesters. But Weltner doubts she’ll be motivated to canvass for Democrats who stood silent on an issue that’s so important to her.

“The biggest question I’m going to be asking is, ‘When we needed them. Where were they?’” Weltner said. “DeKalb County and Fulton County are Georgia’s blue wall — they need our votes.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Jon Ossoff declined to comment and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, state Democratic Party chair, called for a “transparent process” in a Thursday statement three days after the city revealed its signature plan. She also denounced a type of signature matching that city officials have said they will not use.

The mayor has no involvement in how the city councilmembers and the clerk’s office determine the forms should be examined, a Dickens spokesperson said.

Tossing a petition based upon an inconsistent signature is a “widely discredited tool of voter suppression,” voting advocates say.

“That the city of Atlanta would use such a subjective and unreliable process is shameful and undermines the integrity of the city’s validation procedure,” more than two dozen voting rights organizations, including Fair Fight, wrote to city officials.

Opponents fear that the training center will lead to greater militarization of the police and exacerbate environmental damage in the South River Forest in a poor, predominantly Black area.

Officials counter that the campus would replace outdated, far-flung facilities and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles.

Organizers have until Sept. 23 to turn in about 58,000 valid signatures — the equivalent of 15% of registered voters as of the last city election. They are working to gather more to leave no doubt that voters want to decide.

Councilmembers have approved $67 million for the training center, despite huge protests inside City Hall. The referendum would seek to cancel the Council-endorsed lease agreement for the project.

But even if the referendum is approved by the clerk’s office and survives an ongoing legal challenge, a lengthy review process will likely mean it won’t appear on a ballot until March.

City officials say that once the signatures are turned in, at least two reviewers will examine questionable signatures. People whose signatures can’t be verified will be mailed a notice and called so they can prove they signed, officials said.

State Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said on social media, “Kudos to Mayor Dickens and the Atlanta City Council for insisting on a fair elections process by using robust Voter ID measures!”

But Democratic state Rep. Saira Draper, whose district includes the proposed site, took to social media this week to denounce the signature-matching plan, saying, “Atlanta, the cradle of the civil rights moment, must hold itself to a higher standard when it comes to voting rights.” Draper has declined to publicly take a position on the project itself.

Voters’ official signatures are often carelessly scrawled with a stylus on a digital tablet while getting a driver’s license, Draper said. When she worked in voter protection with state Democrats, “signature match was always something that we disagreed with and we fought against,” Draper told The Associated Press.

It’s doubtful a significant number of signatures were forged because they are easily traced by personal information given on each form, Draper said.

On the lack of outcry from Warnock and Ossoff, Draper said she understood the activists’ frustration as well as “the position that being a federally elected official in a very purple state puts you in.”

United States News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog, Friday, ...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that he is planning to request more money from Congress to develop another new coronavirus vaccine, as scientists track new waves and hospitalizations rise, though not like before. Officials are already expecting updated COVID-19 vaccines that contain one version of the omicron strain, called […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican […]

15 hours ago

Flower bouquets are left in memory of the shooting victims on top of a water pipe as law enforcemen...

Associated Press

A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Guidus was enjoying a spontaneous night out Wednesday with his 7-month-old daughter and mother-in-law at Cook’s Corner, a favorite family spot in Southern California that he’s frequented since his own childhood, when gunshots rang out. First, he thought it was fireworks. But when screaming began and more shots followed, the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Sherburne County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Muhammad ...

Associated Press

Pakistani doctor who sought to support Islamic State terror group sentenced in Minnesota to 18 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator who sought to join the Islamic State terrorist group to fight in Syria and expressed interest in carrying out attacks on U.S. soil was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Muhammad Masood, 31, pleaded guilty a year ago to attempting to provide […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US warns military takeovers in Africa’s Sahel hamper fight against terrorism in the volatile region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States warned Friday that the string of military takeovers in Africa’s Sahel region will hamper the fight against terrorism and demanded that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers deny safe haven to terrorist groups including al-Qaida and the Islamic State. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a U.N. Security Council meeting that the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Thief steals former governor’s SUV as he hosts a radio show

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show. Schafer was guest hosting KFGO’s “News and Views” program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature