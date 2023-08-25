Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery; no injuries reported

Aug 25, 2023, 10:32 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — Residents within two miles of a south Louisiana refinery were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire broke out that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard ordered the mandatory evacuation of those living near the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville as a precaution “even though we have been assured that all impacts are contained to the facility.”

“There’s a large smoke plume over the area, and we just want to make sure that our residents are safe,” Hotard said during a news conference. “It’s alarming to see what’s going on. I understand residents’ concerns. It’s a little scary. We recommend you take the evacuation seriously in case there are impacts.”

Emergency responders said the fire was contained to the refinery’s property, and no injuries have been reported. Air monitoring is also taking place as a precaution, officials said.

According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released naphtha — a partially refined product used as feed stock to make gasoline — and a fire ignited shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

“We’re doing everything possible to get the fire out,” company spokesman Justin Lawrence told reporters. He could not, however, provide a timeline as to when that might occur.

An investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the leak and subsequent fire, officials said in a news release.

Garyville is located about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans.

United States News

FILE - This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and sign...

Associated Press

Early Apple computer that helped launch $3T company sells at auction for $223,000

BOSTON (AP) — One of the first personal computers built by Apple and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak has sold at auction for more than $223,000. The Apple-1 has been restored to a fully operational state and came with a custom case with a built-in keyboard, according to Boston-based RR Auction, which held the […]

11 hours ago

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a basket against the Los Angeles Sparks...

Associated Press

Harris is welcoming Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate team’s 2022 WNBA championship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will take center court in the East Room of the White House on Friday to welcome the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 at home in Game Four of last year’s finals to win the championship trophy, 3-1. The team was […]

11 hours ago

Melissa Alvarez hugs her son, Ignacio, 2, with the words "Protect My Babies" written on her arms in...

Associated Press

Protest this way, not that way: In statehouses, varied rules restrict public voices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shaking violently between sobs, parent Sarah Shoop Neumann could only manage a whisper as state troopers escorted her out of a Tennessee legislative hearing where she was waiting to testify against a bill that would let teachers carry guns. “I was supposed to speak. I was supposed to testify,” said Neumann, […]

11 hours ago

This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellus Williams. Williams, 5...

Associated Press

Missouri death row inmate who claims innocence sues governor for dissolving inquiry board

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri death row inmate is suing Gov. Mike Parson over the governor’s decision to dissolve a board of inquiry that was convened to investigate the man’s innocence claim. The lawsuit on behalf of Marcellus Williams asks a state judge to invalidate Parson’s June order that did away with the inquiry […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

The conflict in Sudan is fueling a humanitarian emergency of ‘epic proportions,’ UN aid chief says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The conflict in Sudan is fueling “a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions” that threatens the entire country, the U.N. humanitarian chief warned on Friday. Martin Griffiths also said that the protracted conflict in the African country “could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.” Some places are already out of […]

11 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Au...

Associated Press

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery; no injuries reported