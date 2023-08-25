Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Infant dies after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police say

Aug 25, 2023, 7:49 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — An infant died this week after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police said.

The baby was found inside a vehicle outside a church late Wednesday afternoon, the Yankton Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The discovery came as temperatures reached 100 degrees and the heat index broke 110 degrees in the region.

Police said the infant had been in the vehicle “for an extended period of time.” Authorities have not provided the infant’s name and age, or said whether any arrests have been made.

An autopsy has been requested, police said.

“The Yankton Police Department will continue the investigation. As more details become available, we will issue another press release,” the release said.

Yankton has a population of nearly 15,500 and is located in the southeastern corner of South Dakota, along the border with Nebraska.

