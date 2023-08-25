Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fed Chair Powell could signal the likelihood of high rates for longer in closely watched speech

Aug 24, 2023, 7:12 PM

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services Committee he...

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 21, 2023. When Powell delivers a high-profile speech Friday in Jackson Hole, WY., many analysts think he could make one thing clear: That the Fed plans to keep its benchmark interest rate at a peak level for longer than had been expected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a high-profile speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, many analysts think he could make one thing clear: That the Fed plans to keep its benchmark interest rate at a peak level for longer than had been expected.

Powell isn’t likely to say whether the Fed will continue raising rates. But he may signal that any rate cuts are unlikely until well into next year. The central bank has already helped drive inflation down from painfully high levels. But Fed officials have said they need to keep rates high to further slow borrowing and spending and reduce inflation to their 2% target.

The Fed chair’s speech — at an annual conference of central bankers — comes at a time of heightened uncertainty about the economy and interest-rate policies. Businesses are still hiring, and consumer spending has remained resilient even while inflation has eased from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2%.

At the same time, “core” inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has remained elevated at 4.7% despite the Fed’s streak of 11 rate hikes beginning in March 2022. And by raising its key rate from near zero to a 22-year high of 5.4%, the Fed has made borrowing much more expensive for consumers and businesses. Soaring mortgage rates, for example, have contributed to a 22% drop in home sales through the first seven months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, causing a potential headwind for the economy.

Though overall inflation has steadily dropped, the mixed economic picture has in some ways left Powell in a tougher position than he faced in Jackson Hole last year, when he delivered a blunt warning about the Fed’s plans to keep rapidly raising rates to fight inflation.

Now, the Fed faces a more subtle challenge: How to navigate a narrow path requiring it to slow growth and further cool inflation without derailing the economy and causing a recession. Economists call this rare outcome a “soft landing.”

Many analysts say that despite the progress the Fed has made so far, Powell can’t afford to let down his guard and say anything that would sound like a declaration of victory. They instead expect him to signal that he intends to keep rates at high levels for as long as needed. Even if the Fed’s policymakers don’t further increase borrowing costs, they’re unlikely to reduce them anytime soon.

A year ago in Jackson Hole, Powell had warned that the Fed’s coming rate hikes would “bring some pain to households and businesses, ” likely in the form of job losses and potentially a recession. Raghuram Rajan, an economist at the University of Chicago and a former head of India’s central bank, suggested that if Powell is tempted this year to swing the other way and predict a “painless disinflation,” he should avoid doing so.

“The notion that we’ve shifted from a painful disinflation to painless disinflation would undercut the Fed,” Rajan said. “It would suggest they don’t have the stomach” to do what’s needed to tame inflation.

Surprisingly, despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, the U.S. unemployment rate stands exactly where it did when Powell spoke last year: 3.5%, barely above a half-century low. Still, Rajan said he doubts the Fed can achieve its 2% inflation goal without causing some rise in unemployment. A higher jobless rate would likely slow wage growth and ease inflation pressures. When layoffs spread, workers are typically less able to gain big pay raises.

In an interview this week, Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve’s Atlanta branch, said he favors keeping the Fed’s key rate at its current level at least well into next year. In June, when the 18 members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee last issued their quarterly projections, they predicted that they would raise rates once more this year.

That expectation might have changed in light of milder inflation readings the government has issued in recent weeks. The Fed’s policymakers will update their interest rate projections when they next meet Sept. 19-20.

“We are just going to have to stay restrictive for quite a while,” Bostic said, “until we are sure, sure, sure, sure, sure, sure that inflation is not going to bounce off and bubble up far away from our target.”

Bostic said he thinks the Fed’s benchmark rate is currently high enough to restrain the economy and cool inflation over time. But he added that he isn’t “even contemplating a cut until the latter part of 2024.”

In his speech Friday, Powell may sound a similar message: That even as the Fed nears the end of its cycle of rate hikes, it won’t ease up in its mission to conquer inflation.

Another key figure at the Jackson Hole conference — Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank — will deliver a speech on Friday as well. Analysts expect Lagarde to seek to keep the ECB’s options open at its next meeting in September. Investors increasingly expect the ECB to refrain from a rate hike at that meeting.

United States News

Associated Press

San Antonio shooter wounds 2 officers during car pursuit, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded two Texas officers during a car pursuit before barricading himself in an apartment complex Thursday evening, police said. He was later arrested after police set up a perimeter around the area, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a press conference. The injured officers […]

1 day ago

FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013...

Associated Press

GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s led to a gap between Democrats and the GOP on the issue of guns that […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling that — for the moment — the monument to the nation’s 16th president is a work in progress. And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned at its steps nearly 60 years […]

1 day ago

Over two dozen abortion rights supporters attend a rally outside the South Carolina State House in ...

Associated Press

South Carolina abortion ban with unclear ‘fetal heartbeat’ definition creates confusion, doctors say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When the South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a ban on most abortions this week, the majority wrote that they were leaving “for another day” a decision on when, exactly, the “fetal heartbeat” limit begins during pregnancy. Doctors practicing under the strict law cannot similarly punt on that question. Physicians say the […]

1 day ago

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Can...

Associated Press

Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX halted the countdown late Thursday for the launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station. Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected. The four astronauts, representing […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Dr. Tien Vo leaves after talking with a family quarantini...

Associated Press

California doctor lauded for COVID testing work pleads guilty to selling misbranded cosmetic drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A “rock star” doctor who tested tens of thousands of people for COVID-19 in the pandemic’s early months in a badly-stricken California desert community has pleaded guilty to misbranding cosmetic drugs, authorities said Thursday. Dr. Tien Tan Vo acknowledged in a plea agreement that none of the injectable botlinium toxin, or […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Fed Chair Powell could signal the likelihood of high rates for longer in closely watched speech