Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Far away from Trump’s jail drama, Ron DeSantis and his family head to Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’

Aug 24, 2023, 7:26 PM

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the outfield with his son Maso...

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the outfield with his son Mason during a campaign stop at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis gripped a baseball, looked at his 5-year-old son, Mason, and lobbed him pitch after pitch. He grinned at Mason’s hits and rolled his eyes when his own pitches came in too low or too high.

“Bad pitch, buddy,” the Florida governor said after one errant throw. “That one was my fault.”

It was as far away as one could get from the drama dominating the world of politics. As former President Donald Trump was having his mug shot taken inside an Atlanta jail, DeSantis and his family went on a pilgrimage Thursday to the “Field of Dreams” movie set.

The scene, with golden-tasseled rows of corn surrounding the field and its recognizable white farm house on the nearby hill, seemed an alternate reality from the proceedings involving Trump, who is far and away the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner.

Asked by reporters what he thought of the simultaneous moments, DeSantis quipped, “Well, I’m glad I’m at the ‘Field of Dreams.’”

DeSantis played in the Little League World Series before starting in the outfield at Yale University. He took swings of his own and sent some line drives into the outfield.

DeSantis’ wife, Casey, also spent some time at the plate, as did 6-year-old daughter Madison. The youngest of the children, 3-year-old Mamie, scampered around the baseball diamond, more interested in tossing infield dirt than batting.

DeSantis, who battles a reputation for being stiff and unfriendly, approached the field wearing a fleece campaign vest and long-sleeved shirt with his sleeves rolled up. The heat was starting to ease with sunset.

He clearly felt comfortable with a bat in his hands, weighing and gripping the selection of Louisville Slugger bats awaiting him at the backstop. And as he readied his son to bat, he turned to his left and casually spit in the dirt, as baseball players often do.

Despite the enduring popularity of the venue, inspired by the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, it is not known for producing presidents.

During the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus campaign, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders played softball at the field. During the 2016 Republican campaign, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited, like former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum did during the 2012 GOP campaign. Four years earlier, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson paid homage to the monument to rural life and America’s pastime.

The closest any visitor has come to the White House: Democrat John Kerry, donning a Boston Red Sox cap, celebrated July 4th weekend with a visit in 2004 en route to the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Of this year’s Republican contenders, only North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has also made the out-of-the-way stop here.

United States News

FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013...

Associated Press

GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s led to a gap between Democrats and the GOP on the issue of guns that […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling that — for the moment — the monument to the nation’s 16th president is a work in progress. And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned at its steps nearly 60 years […]

23 hours ago

Over two dozen abortion rights supporters attend a rally outside the South Carolina State House in ...

Associated Press

South Carolina abortion ban with unclear ‘fetal heartbeat’ definition creates confusion, doctors say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When the South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a ban on most abortions this week, the majority wrote that they were leaving “for another day” a decision on when, exactly, the “fetal heartbeat” limit begins during pregnancy. Doctors practicing under the strict law cannot similarly punt on that question. Physicians say the […]

23 hours ago

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Can...

Associated Press

Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX halted the countdown late Thursday for the launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station. Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected. The four astronauts, representing […]

23 hours ago

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Dr. Tien Vo leaves after talking with a family quarantini...

Associated Press

California doctor lauded for COVID testing work pleads guilty to selling misbranded cosmetic drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A “rock star” doctor who tested tens of thousands of people for COVID-19 in the pandemic’s early months in a badly-stricken California desert community has pleaded guilty to misbranding cosmetic drugs, authorities said Thursday. Dr. Tien Tan Vo acknowledged in a plea agreement that none of the injectable botlinium toxin, or […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff's Office boat search the area near...

Associated Press

Lawsuit over deadly seaplane crash in Washington state targets aircraft operator and manufacturer

SEATTLE (AP) — Representatives for all but one of the nine passengers killed in a seaplane crash near Washington state’s Whidbey Island are suing the aircraft’s charter operator and its manufacturer. The three lawsuits, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, say the companies are responsible for the victims’ deaths, The Seattle Times reported. The […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Far away from Trump’s jail drama, Ron DeSantis and his family head to Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’