Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump returns to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, shortly after surrendering in Georgia

Aug 24, 2023, 7:00 PM

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackso...

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than two years just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss.

He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words, “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website.

It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol building. His account was reinstated last November shorty after Elon Musk took over the company, but Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Trump Social site, which he launched during the ban.

The message is a return for Trump to what had long been his most important megaphone — one he used to dominate his rivals in the 2016 primary and to command the news cycle for years. Trump, who is running again for the White House in 2024, often marveled at how quickly his missives would travel from his account to cable news stations, under the banner, “BREAKING NEWS.”

Trump has 86.5 million followers on what is now known as X, dwarfing his rivals in the 2024 race.

But the platform has undergone significant changes since Trump left it, including Musk changing its name.

Trump returned to Facebook in March, posting, “I’M BACK!” weeks after his personal account there was reactivated.

But he has stuck with Truth Social, the Twitter lookalike he launched after he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, to post a daily stream of missives. announcements and re-posts. That has included using the platform to break news of his indictments and planned surrenders as he has faced a mounting list of legal woes.

As part of his deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to take Truth Social public, Trump had agreed — so he wouldn’t compete against his own company — that it would be the “first channel” for “any and all social media communications and posts coming from his personal profile,” according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That included an exclusivity clause in which the former president was “generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours” for a period of 18 months, beginning Dec. 22, 2021. That period ended in June.

United States News

FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013...

Associated Press

GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s led to a gap between Democrats and the GOP on the issue of guns that […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling that — for the moment — the monument to the nation’s 16th president is a work in progress. And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned at its steps nearly 60 years […]

22 hours ago

Over two dozen abortion rights supporters attend a rally outside the South Carolina State House in ...

Associated Press

South Carolina abortion ban with unclear ‘fetal heartbeat’ definition creates confusion, doctors say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When the South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a ban on most abortions this week, the majority wrote that they were leaving “for another day” a decision on when, exactly, the “fetal heartbeat” limit begins during pregnancy. Doctors practicing under the strict law cannot similarly punt on that question. Physicians say the […]

22 hours ago

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Can...

Associated Press

Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX halted the countdown late Thursday for the launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station. Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected. The four astronauts, representing […]

22 hours ago

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Dr. Tien Vo leaves after talking with a family quarantini...

Associated Press

California doctor lauded for COVID testing work pleads guilty to selling misbranded cosmetic drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A “rock star” doctor who tested tens of thousands of people for COVID-19 in the pandemic’s early months in a badly-stricken California desert community has pleaded guilty to misbranding cosmetic drugs, authorities said Thursday. Dr. Tien Tan Vo acknowledged in a plea agreement that none of the injectable botlinium toxin, or […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff's Office boat search the area near...

Associated Press

Lawsuit over deadly seaplane crash in Washington state targets aircraft operator and manufacturer

SEATTLE (AP) — Representatives for all but one of the nine passengers killed in a seaplane crash near Washington state’s Whidbey Island are suing the aircraft’s charter operator and its manufacturer. The three lawsuits, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, say the companies are responsible for the victims’ deaths, The Seattle Times reported. The […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Trump returns to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, shortly after surrendering in Georgia