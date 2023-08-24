Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jurors convict Alabama woman in 2020 beating death of toddler

Aug 24, 2023, 3:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury on Thursday convicted a woman of felony murder for the 2020 beating death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Jurors in Lauderdale County returned the guilty verdict against Yalrick Pride, 23, of Florence, during their first day of deliberations, news outlets reported.

Kaiden Garner died in the summer of 2020. Authorities said Pride and Kaiden’s father, Blake Townsend, initially tried to make it look like the child had died from being left in a hot car, WAFF-TV reported. However, investigators said they determined Kaiden died from blunt force trauma and had been dead for three hours before authorities were alerted.

Townsend was charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to life in prison as part of his plea deal. He testified that he saw Pride hitting his son with a belt.

Pride did not testify. Her sister told jurors that Townsend was the abusive one and she had seen Townsend hit Pride.

An obituary remembered Kaiden as an intelligent child with an amazing smile who loved jokes and the cartoon, “Paw Patrol.”

United States News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during an election night party at the Columbus Fire Fighters...

Associated Press

Backers blast approved ballot language for Ohio’s fall abortion amendment as misleading

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Ballot Board approved language Thursday for a fall measure seeking to establish abortion access as a fundamental right, but one Democratic member blasted it as “rife with misleading and defective language.” Key among opponents’ objections is language developed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an abortion opponent, amid […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City, Missouri, says US investigating alleged racism at fire department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star Thursday. Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned Thursday. Three Black firefighters told the newspaper […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Video of fatal Tennessee traffic stop shows car speeding off but not deputy’s shooting of driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Videos released Thursday of a Tennessee traffic stop that ended in a fatal shooting shows a deputy holding on to the car’s steering wheel and being carried away as the vehicle speeds off, but does not show the moment when the deputy shot the driver. Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, a lake trout swims off Isle Ro...

Associated Press

Judge OKs updated Great Lakes fishing agreement between native tribes, state and federal agencies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday approved an agreement between four Native American tribes and state and federal regulatory agencies to revise a fishing policy covering parts of three of the Great Lakes. The deal extends for 24 years a system overseeing commercial and sport fishing in sections of lakes Michigan, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut officer submitted fake reports on traffic stops that never happened, report finds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford police officer quit the force earlier this year while facing allegations that he reported a traffic stop that never happened to get an arrest warrant, according to an internal affairs report released Thursday. Michael R. Fallon, whose late father was the chief of Connecticut State Capitol Police, also was […]

16 hours ago

This 2023 photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Howard M. Neal. The Mis...

Associated Press

Former death row inmate in Mississippi to be resentenced to life with possibility of parole

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former death row inmate in Mississippi will be resentenced again because of a determination that he has intellectual disabilities — and the new sentence will make him eligible for the possibility of parole. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday in the case of Howard M. Neal, 69, who sent […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Jurors convict Alabama woman in 2020 beating death of toddler