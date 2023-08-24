Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kansas City, Missouri, says US investigating alleged racism at fire department

Aug 24, 2023, 3:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star Thursday.

Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned Thursday.

Three Black firefighters told the newspaper that they were interviewed by the Department of Justice within the past year about racism and their treatment at the agency. A Black firefighter sued last week, claiming he was retaliated against for talking to the Justice Department, the newspaper reported.

The federal investigation comes after The Kansas City Star reported on unwritten rules within the department that kept Black firefighters from preferred stations, hampered their ability to be promoted and often left them ostracized in majority-white stations.

In one incident, a white fire cadet “joked” that his favorite knot was a noose and placed it around the neck of Black classmate at the fire academy two years ago. The city tried to fire him, but he resigned after intervention from the firefighters union.

The paper reported that only 14% of fire department employees are Black, in a city where 30% of residents are Black. Its stations remain unofficially segregated by longstanding promotion practices. At some busy inner-city fire stations, there hasn’t been a Black captain in at least a decade.

Female firefighters also reported severe sexual harassment.

United States News

Associated Press

Video of fatal Tennessee traffic stop shows car speeding off but not deputy’s shooting of driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Videos released Thursday of a Tennessee traffic stop that ended in a fatal shooting shows a deputy holding on to the car’s steering wheel and being carried away as the vehicle speeds off, but does not show the moment when the deputy shot the driver. Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, a lake trout swims off Isle Ro...

Associated Press

Judge OKs updated Great Lakes fishing agreement between native tribes, state and federal agencies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday approved an agreement between four Native American tribes and state and federal regulatory agencies to revise a fishing policy covering parts of three of the Great Lakes. The deal extends for 24 years a system overseeing commercial and sport fishing in sections of lakes Michigan, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut officer submitted fake reports on traffic stops that never happened, report finds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford police officer quit the force earlier this year while facing allegations that he reported a traffic stop that never happened to get an arrest warrant, according to an internal affairs report released Thursday. Michael R. Fallon, whose late father was the chief of Connecticut State Capitol Police, also was […]

16 hours ago

This 2023 photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Howard M. Neal. The Mis...

Associated Press

Former death row inmate in Mississippi to be resentenced to life with possibility of parole

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former death row inmate in Mississippi will be resentenced again because of a determination that he has intellectual disabilities — and the new sentence will make him eligible for the possibility of parole. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday in the case of Howard M. Neal, 69, who sent […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here’s why and some background about his case

Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer whose self-given nickname stands for “Bind, Torture, Kill,” played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught. But Rader gradually faded from view after his 2005 arrest, as he served one life term for each of the 10 people he was convicted […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek plea hearings for 2 West Virginia jail officers accused in inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal court to set plea hearings for two corrections officers on a conspiracy charge stemming from an assault on a jail inmate who later died. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman filed motions Wednesday seeking the hearings for Southern Regional Jail officers Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer. The […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Kansas City, Missouri, says US investigating alleged racism at fire department