Developer plans multifamily community along Loop 202 in Laveen

A new Liv Communities multifamily complex with additional entertainment facilities is planned for a large piece of vacant land along the Loop 202 in Phoenix, an area that is seeing substantial growth since the completion of the freeway in 2019.

The new mixed-use development is slated to feature 362 units on the north portion of the property and 16,000 square feet of indoor entertainment space and outdoor gathering space on the south portion.

Called Liv South Mountain, the community will be developed at the northeast corner of the Loop 202 and Elliot Road in Laveen Village, about 20 minutes southwest of downtown Phoenix. The Laveen Village planning committee on Aug. 14 recommended approval to rezone the project. It’s scheduled to be heard by the Phoenix planning commission Sept. 7.

About 30 studio apartments and 332 units ranging from one to three bedrooms will be included in the three-story multifamily development, which will also feature a clubhouse, fitness center, a pool and open space. Liv Communities is expected to break ground on the Liv South Mountain project by late 2024.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.