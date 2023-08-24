Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Student at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa arrested after bringing gun on campus

Aug 24, 2023

PHOENIX — A student at Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun on to campus, authorities said.

Administrators became aware the student could have a weapon and when they attempted to contact him, he fled the campus, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The school’s resource officer located the student in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

A gun was recovered in a backpack nearby, police added.

The student was charged with misconduct involving weapons and minor in possession of a firearm.

“We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and we are grateful to the student who took appropriate action and reported this to our administration so that we could act and keep our students and staff safe,” Desert Ridge Principal DJ Spetz said in a letter to parents.

“Please remind your student should they ever hear or see something concerning, to always say something to a parent, staff member or trusted adult.”

Desert Ridge High School is located on Crismon Road between Guadalupe and Baseline roads.

