Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay

Aug 24, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

Elijah Penunuri (Phoenix Police Photo)

(Phoenix Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive delay.

Elijah Penunuri was last seen at his residence near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Wednesday.

He suffers from a cognitive delay that causes him to be confused and easily lost.

Penunuri has a difficult time communicating and his family is concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts.

Penunuri is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair/eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.

