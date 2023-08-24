Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay
Aug 24, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm
(Phoenix Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive delay.
Elijah Penunuri was last seen at his residence near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Wednesday.
He suffers from a cognitive delay that causes him to be confused and easily lost.
Penunuri has a difficult time communicating and his family is concerned for his safety.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts.
Penunuri is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair/eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.
