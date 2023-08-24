Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here’s why and some background about his case

Aug 24, 2023, 2:37 PM

This photo provided by the Osage County, Kan., Sheriff's Office shows the BTK Killer Dennis Rader’s former Kansas property near Park City, Kan., being searched on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for clues pertaining to two new potential cases. (Eddie Virden/Osage County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Eddie Virden/Osage County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer whose self-given nickname stands for “Bind, Torture, Kill,” played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught.

But Rader gradually faded from view after his 2005 arrest, as he served one life term for each of the 10 people he was convicted of killing.

He made headlines again this week, though, because he was named the prime suspect in an Oklahoma teen’s 1976 disappearance and a Missouri woman’s 1990 killing.

Here’s a look at how Rader spread fear and was eventually caught and convicted:

WHAT IS THE LATEST NEWS?

The investigation into whether Rader, 78, was responsible for additional crimes started with the reexamination of the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was last seen at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Rader worked for ADT Security Systems at the time, and the bank across the street was getting a new security system. Law enforcement has been unable to determine, though, whether Rader was the one who installed it.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told KAKE-TV that he decided to investigate a possible link between Rader and Kinney’s disappearance when he learned that Rader had included the phrase “bad laundry day” in his writings.

Undersheriff Gary Upton said the investigation “spiraled out from there” into other unsolved murders and missing persons cases.” They include the the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri. An autopsy revealed she had been raped, strangled and restrained with different bindings about two months before her body was found.

As part of the investigation, authorities conducted a dig this week near Rader’s former Kansas property in Park City.

Rader’s attorney, Rob Ridenour, said he had no comment.

WHO WAS BTK?

BTK first struck in 1974 and stoked fears throughout the 1970s in the Wichita area.

The earliest known crimes linked to the BTK strangler date to Jan. 15, 1974, when Joseph Otero, 38, his 34-year-old wife, Julie, and their 11- and 9-year-old children were found dead in their home.

After strangling three other women that decade, he began seeking attention.

“How about some name for me, its time: 7 down and many more to go,″ he wrote in a letter to a TV station.

BTK killed again in 1985, 1986 and 1991, although some of the crimes weren’t linked to him initially. And then suddenly, with no explanation, he fell off the radar and the killings stopped.

HIS REEMERGENCE:

BTK resurfaced in March 2014 — the 30th anniversary of the first crimes — with a letter to The Wichita Eagle that included photos of the 1986 strangulation of Vicki Wegerle and a photocopy of her missing driver’s license.

Her case had not been linked to BTK until then.

Among the materials the BTK killer sent to the media were a cryptic word puzzle mailed to KAKE-TV that included dozens of hidden words, including a grouping of letters spelling “D. Rader,″ the street number of his address, 6220, and the types of jobs that could be used to gain entry into homes.

The break in the case came after a computer disk the killer had sent was traced to Rader’s church.

RADER’S ARREST:

At the time of Rader’s arrest, he was a married father of two, a Boy Scouts leader and active member of a Lutheran church.

The former Air Force sergeant had lived in the Wichita area almost his entire life, earning a criminal justice degree at a local university.

Rader never became a police officer, though, instead going into code enforcement. His job allowed him to issue citations for minor infractions such as unkempt lawns.

THE TRIAL AND AFTERMATH:

When he pleaded guilty, Rader admitted in court that he would “troll” for victims on his off-time, then stalk and kill them.

He said he referred to them as “projects,” telling the court that sexual fantasies drove him to kill. He has not been accused of sexually assaulting his victims, but he admitted that he had masturbated over some of them.

Rader later told KAKE-TV that a “demon” got inside of him at a young age.

“I have a lot of remorse. I’m very sorry for them. It is something I wouldn’t want to happen to my family,” he said.

Kansas didn’t have the death penalty at the time of the killings, so the 10 life terms was the harshest sentence possible.

United States News

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek plea hearings for 2 West Virginia jail officers accused in inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal court to set plea hearings for two corrections officers on a conspiracy charge stemming from an assault on a jail inmate who later died. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman filed motions Wednesday seeking the hearings for Southern Regional Jail officers Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer. The […]

15 hours ago

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, ...

Associated Press

Maui County sues utility over fires that ravaged Lahaina, alleging negligence

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico earlier this month has been charged with animal cruelty and related charges, authorities announced Thursday. Allegheny County Police say Allison Lyn Gaiser, 44, tried to bring her brown-and-white male French […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madig...

Associated Press

Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago on Thursday convicted a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his once-powerful boss who is scheduled to go on trial on multiple corruption charges. The 68-year-old Tim Mapes, who served for almost […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is seen on June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. A Cali...

Associated Press

Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California’s last nuclear power plant

A California judge on Thursday rejected an environmental group’s lawsuit that sought to block the state’s largest utility from seeking to extend the operating life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth sued in state Superior Court in April, hoping to derail a state-backed proposal to keep the twin-domed plant running […]

15 hours ago

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky S...

Associated Press

Infrastructure turns into a theme in election-season speeches at Kentucky ham breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that building roads and bridges shouldn’t be a partisan matter, but his Republican opponent in the governor’s race tried to deflect any credit away from the incumbent Democrat for a burst of projects underway. The influx of infrastructure spending turned into a theme in some […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here’s why and some background about his case