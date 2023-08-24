Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutors seek plea hearings for 2 West Virginia jail officers accused in inmate’s death

Aug 24, 2023, 2:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal court to set plea hearings for two corrections officers on a conspiracy charge stemming from an assault on a jail inmate who later died.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman filed motions Wednesday seeking the hearings for Southern Regional Jail officers Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer.

The officers were charged earlier this week in a criminal information that they conspired to deny Quantez Burks’ right to due process of law. That federal charging document is filed with a defendant’s consent and typically signals an intent to plead guilty.

Burks, 37, was a pretrial detainee at the jail in Beaver who died less than a day after he was booked into the jail in March 2022 on a wanton endangerment charge.

According to court documents, Burks tried to push past an officer in order to leave his housing unit. Burks then was escorted to an interview room, where Wimmer and Fleshman allegedly assaulted Burks while he was handcuffed and posed no threat. Burks then was taken to a prison cell in another housing unit where the inmate was assaulted again, prosecutors said.

The state medical examiner’s office attributed Burks’ primary cause of death to natural causes, prompting the family to have a private autopsy conducted. The family’s attorney revealed at a news conference last year that the second autopsy found the inmate had multiple areas of blunt force trauma on his body, news outlets reported.

“They took a piece of my life away that day for no reason at all, and it still hurts just like it did from the first day,” the inmate’s mother, Kimberly Burks, told WVVA-TV on Wednesday. “I pray it never happens to another family and another child because it’s a feeling you can’t shake.”

Republican Gov. Jim Justice ordered an investigation of conditions at the Southern Regional Jail in March 2022 after allegations surfaced of water deprivation, failure to provide toilet paper and inmates having to sleep on hard floors without a mattress. Justice said the state’s Department of Homeland Security told him the investigation found no evidence of inhumane treatment.

Kimberly Burks asked Justice during a town hall meeting earlier this year in Beckley to release the jail’s surveillance tapes from the day of her son’s death. She also told the governor that the state’s investigation findings on jail conditions were “a lie.”

News outlets have reported there were more than a dozen deaths at the Southern Regional Jail last year.

A federal lawsuit filed earlier this month seeks to force the state to spend $330 million to improve prison and jail conditions and fill worker vacancies. The lawsuit alleges “inhumane living conditions” in corrections facilities and accuses Justice and others of ignoring overcrowding and failing to provide regular funding for upkeep.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Donald...

Associated Press

Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

Donald Trump arrived in Georgia Thursday evening to turn himself in on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election there.

17 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about end of session legislative bills and a ...

Associated Press

New York governor urges Biden to help state with migrant surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday implored President Joe Biden to take urgent action to help her state absorb a surge of international migrants who have strained resources and filled homeless shelters — putting some Democrats in a vulnerable position in a state usually seen as immigrant-friendly. In a rare public address, […]

17 hours ago

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meeting of ...

Associated Press

US sanctions 11 Russians and 2 re-education facilities involved in forced transfer of Ukrainian kids

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against 11 Russians and two re-education facilities reportedly involved in the forced transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children, accusing Moscow of war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at a U.N. Security Council meeting that the U.S. organized […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

The FAA will consider tighter regulation of charter flights that look more like airline service

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Thursday they will consider tightening the rules on some air charter operators to bring them in line with regulation of passenger airlines. Airline unions applauded the move. They claim that charter operations can be used to sidestep federal safety regulations. The Federal Aviation Administration said it will begin rulemaking […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Railroads resist joining safety hotline because they want to be able to discipline workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads say a disagreement over whether they will be allowed to discipline some workers who use a government hotline to report safety concerns has kept them from following through on the promise they made back in March to join the program after a fiery Ohio derailment prompted calls […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum. The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Prosecutors seek plea hearings for 2 West Virginia jail officers accused in inmate’s death