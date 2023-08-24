Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say

Aug 24, 2023, 1:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico earlier this month has been charged with animal cruelty and related charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Allegheny County Police say Allison Lyn Gaiser, 44, tried to bring her brown-and-white male French bulldog with her on a flight departing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Aug. 4. But the dog was denied boarding by the airline because it did not meet the criteria for an emotional support animal and did not have a proper kennel as required.

After leaving the ticket counter, Gaiser was seen on surveillance cameras pushing the dog in the stroller back toward a moving walkway enclosure, next to glass exit doors in the airport’s short-term parking lot. She was later seen heading to an area where a county police officer found the dog unattended in the stroller about 40 minutes later, authorities said.

The dog — who was unharmed — was licensed and had an identification microchip. It was turned over to an animal care facility and is now staying in a foster home, where authorities said the dog is doing well.

A county police sergeant was waiting for Gaiser when she returned to the airport about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. Authorities said Gaiser admitted leaving the dog behind because the airline wouldn’t allow it on the plane but said she made arrangements with her mother to pick up the animal at the airport.

Gaiser allowed police to review text messages between her and her mother, but authorities said it was apparent that no immediate arrangement was made for Gaiser’s mother to pick up the dog.

Gaiser’s mother told county police that she only found out about the incident when Gaiser’s ex-husband shared a news story about the dog being left at the airport.

A telephone number for Gaiser could not be located Thursday, and there was no attorney listed for her in court records. Her initial court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

United States News

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madig...

Associated Press

Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago on Thursday convicted a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his once-powerful boss who is scheduled to go on trial on multiple corruption charges. The 68-year-old Tim Mapes, who served for almost […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is seen on June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. A Cali...

Associated Press

Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California’s last nuclear power plant

A California judge on Thursday rejected an environmental group’s lawsuit that sought to block the state’s largest utility from seeking to extend the operating life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth sued in state Superior Court in April, hoping to derail a state-backed proposal to keep the twin-domed plant running […]

14 hours ago

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky S...

Associated Press

Infrastructure turns into a theme in election-season speeches at Kentucky ham breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that building roads and bridges shouldn’t be a partisan matter, but his Republican opponent in the governor’s race tried to deflect any credit away from the incumbent Democrat for a burst of projects underway. The influx of infrastructure spending turned into a theme in some […]

14 hours ago

This undated booking photo provided by the Missoula County, Mont., Sheriff's Office shows Kevin Pat...

Associated Press

Montana man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill US Sen. Jon Tester

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in voicemails left at the Democratic lawmaker’s office. Kevin Patrick Smith, of Kalispell, pleaded guilty in April to one count of threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator. U.S. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand jury declines to indict officer in fatal Kentucky police shooting of armed Black man

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky has declined to indict a police officer in the fatal shooting of an armed Black man during a standoff. Kentucky State Police presented evidence about the fatal shooting last year of Desman LaDuke, 22, during a mental health crisis and the panel opted not to indict […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Then-veteran Washington journalist and Associated Press transportation reporter Joan Lowy, p...

Associated Press

Former AP transportation writer Joan Lowy dies at 66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joan Lowy, a veteran Washington journalist who spent the final decade of her career covering transportation issues for The Associated Press, has died. She was 66. Lowy died early Wednesday at her home in Vienna, Virginia, after a 10-year battle with abdominal cancer, said her husband, Michael Christensen. “She was a heck […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say