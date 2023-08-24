PHOENIX — Hundreds of Arizona State University students will be temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at the Palo Verde East residence hall in Tempe on Thursday morning.

The blaze affecting 320 students on the north edge of campus broke out in a storage space on the first floor, according to the university.

There was only minimal damage to the building, but the power was shut off as crews assessed water buildup in the basement and its electrical system.

Palo Verde East houses students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

Students will be able to retrieve their belongings and should report to Desert Financial Arena to figure out temporary housing.

ASU said the displacement could last through the weekend.

Classes for the fall semester at the Tempe university started Aug. 17.

