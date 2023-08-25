PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a pair of Scottsdale police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the residence of 26-year-old Sevastian Garcia at about 8:30 p.m. and attempted to arrest the man, according to a press release from the Scottsdale Police Department.

The parties engaged in a “physical altercation” during the arrest attempt, police said.

One officer suffered a head injury while the other officer dislocated a shoulder, according to police. Garcia was uninjured during the altercation.

Both officers and Garcia were taken to a hospital.

No other members of Garcia’s were injured during the altercation.

Garcia was booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct.

