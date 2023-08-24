Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

Aug 24, 2023, 12:40 PM

FILE - In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines is Ma...

FILE - In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines is Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum. A lawyer for the family of McCollum, who was killed in Afghanistan, said Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, he'll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them. (U.S. Marines via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Marines via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan said Thursday that a new version of a lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them will soon be filed after a federal judge dismissed the original lawsuit but invited the family to rewrite it and submit it again.

Attorney Dennis Postiglione, representing the sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, said he’ll meet a Sept. 12 deadline set by the judge to renew allegations that Baldwin subjected family members to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Earlier this week, Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed the family’s defamation lawsuit, which sought $25 million in damages, but he invited a refiling of the lawsuit to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In tossing out the original lawsuit, Ramos made various conclusions in Baldwin’s favor, including that his comments were protected by the First Amendment, that actual malice was not sufficiently alleged and that private messages, comments and social media posts did not support defamation claims.

Postiglione said in an email that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.

He added: “Without getting into specifics, we disagree with the analysis by the Court but believe an amended Complaint will address the issues presented.”

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. Baldwin had contacted Roice McCollum via Instagram, according to the lawsuit.

In January 2022, Baldwin saw that Roice McCollum posted a picture of demonstrators from former President Donald Trump’s rally taken on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election, the lawsuit said.

Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Good luck,” according to the lawsuit.

Roice McCollum said in the lawsuit that she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol, and was cleared of any wrongdoing after meeting with the FBI.

A lawyer for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United States News

Associated Press

Former Indiana postal manager gets 40 months for stealing hundreds of checks worth at least $1.7M

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former customer service manager at a U.S. Postal Service office in Indianapolis has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of checks worth about $1.7 million that businesses had mailed. James Lancaster, 42, fought back tears Wednesday after U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Russian geneticist gets probation for DNA smuggling. Discovery of vials prompted alarm at airport

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Customs agents were alarmed at their discovery last August at Dulles International Airport: an undeclared cooler packed in a suitcase and filled with 10 test tubes of an unknown yellowish substance, brought to the U.S. by a woman claiming to be a Russian scientist. Authorities scrambled to uncover the truth: The […]

13 hours ago

People in the gallery hold signs supporting gun law reforms in the Senate chamber during a special ...

Associated Press

Gun control already ruled out, Tennessee GOP lawmakers hit impasse in session after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers hit an impasse Thursday just a few days into a special session sparked by a deadly school shooting in March, leaving little certainty about what they might ultimately pass, yet all but guaranteeing it won’t be any significant gun control change. After advancing a few bills this week, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New York Police: Sergeant suspended after throwing object at fleeing motorcyclist who crashed, died

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died Wednesday after a police sergeant threw a plastic cooler at him in an attempt to stop him, police said. The sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended without pay following the man’s death in the University Heights section of […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA head...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on sexual misconduct at the CIA

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee was convicted this week in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The previously unreported criminal case against Ashkan Bayatpour was remarkable for breaking through the CIA’s veil of ultra-secrecy and playing out […]

13 hours ago

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Dominican’s recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now

The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water. Heavy rains elsewhere caused flooding in several […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation