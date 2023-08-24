Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kidnapping victim thwarts abductor by passing note at Arizona gas station

Aug 24, 2023, 12:55 PM

Booking photo of Jacob Wilhoit, who is accused of kidnapping a woman from a Phoenix-area car dealer...

Jacob Wilhoit is accused of kidnapping a woman from a Phoenix-area car dealership on Aug. 21, 2023. He was arrested the next day. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A woman who was kidnapped from the Phoenix area thwarted her assailant by passing a note to a customer at a northern Arizona gas station, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit, allegedly wore a wig and pretended to be an Uber driver while abducting the woman from a Valley car dealership around 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilhoit is accused of restraining his victim and driving to Las Vegas before they spent a night at a Lake Mead park, YCSO said.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they stopped at a Chevron station in Seligman, off Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Kingman. While there, the victim passed a note telling a customer what was happening. The note included the victim’s name and a request to call 911, which the customer did.

After YCSO responded to the gas station, the customer gave deputies descriptions of what the suspect and victim were wearing and said they were heading west in a van on I-40.

RELATED STORIES

YCSO alerted the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who found the van on the freeway a few miles west of Seligman and detained Wilhoit and the woman. Multiple guns were found in the vehicle, YCSO said.

Meanwhile, dispatchers learned that the victim had been reported missing by her mother and listed as endangered. The entry mentioned Wilhoit as a person of interest, but YCSO didn’t say whether the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.

Wilhoit was arrested and booked into jail on multiple counts, including kidnapping, harassment and aggravated assault, YCSO said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, shown visiting a Valley classroom earlier t...

Kevin Stone

Supt. Horne’s keys to solving Arizona teacher shortage: Pay, discipline, student achievement

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says there are three elements to solving the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

13 hours ago

school building Vista del Sur...

SuElen Rivera

Parent of 5th grader in Phoenix seeking reform after claiming her son was mistreated

The parent of a fifth grade student in Phoenix is seeking reform after she said her son was severely mistreated by a school official.

13 hours ago

Beyoncé performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023, in London, England. The singer'...

KTAR.com

Crazy in traffic: Beyoncé fans to swarm West Valley roads for State Farm Stadium show

West Valley traffic will be buzzing Thursday when Beyoncé fans, aka the BeyHive, swarm State Farm Stadium.

13 hours ago

Freels family...

Balin Overstolz McNair

‘I carried all five of those!’: Washington mother gives birth to quintuplets at Phoenix hospital

A Washington mother who gave birth to five newborn babies in Phoenix in June is set to return home this week.

13 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)...

Danny Shapiro

Grand Canyon National Park visitors contributed $759 million to local economy in 2022

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park spent $759 million for the local economy in 2022, according to a report released Monday.

13 hours ago

Arizona water...

Brandon Gray

Scottsdale, Tucson form partnership to address Arizona’s water issues

The Scottsdale City Council signed an agreement creating a water exchange partnership, fostering collaboration between Scottsdale and Tucson.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Kidnapping victim thwarts abductor by passing note at Arizona gas station