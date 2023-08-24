Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Dominican’s recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now

Aug 24, 2023, 11:01 AM

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Brazil is facing a heat wave during the southern hemisphere's winter. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water.

Heavy rains elsewhere caused flooding in several parts of the U.S., including an Ohio highway where 10 people were rescued from cars stranded in high water. In Michigan, flooded underground roadways blocked travelers from parts of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and in Las Vegas, a fast-moving storm flooded parts of the city, including its famed strip.

Here’s what else is happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

—Strong winds and hot, dry conditions made going difficult for firefighters battling multiple wildfires in Greece, including one in the northeast that officials say is the largest recorded in the European Union.

— A heat wave continued to broil the central and southeast United States, straining power grids and prompting safety warnings for people without access to air conditioning.

— The Brazilian Amazon has long been home to small and mid-sized sustainable businesses that use forest nuts, fruits and other products in a “bioeconomy.” Now there’s a push to scale these up both to protect the rainforest and to provide a livelihood for tens of millions of people who live in and near it.

—Loss of sea ice in one region of Antarctica has taken a devastating toll on emperor penguins, researchers say.

— China moved quickly to ban imports of seafood from Japan after that country began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

—Two months after a railroad bridge collapsed, dumping carloads of hazardous oil products into Montana’s Yellowstone River, the cleanup workers are gone. But thick mats of tarry petroleum asphalt cover portions of sandbars, oil-speckled rocks and bushes line the shore and the wreckage of a tank car juts from the middle of the river.

—When eight Republican candidates for president were asked in a Wednesday night debate whether they believe humans are causing climate change, only one, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, said climate change is “real.”

—A range of Associated Press photos shows the destructive power of the wildfires that have been a defining feature in a summer of climate extremes worldwide.

QUOTABLE:

“The climate change agenda is a hoax. The reality is more people are dying of climate change policies than they actually are of climate change.” — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

.

United States News

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek plea hearings for 2 West Virginia jail officers accused in inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal court to set plea hearings for two corrections officers on a conspiracy charge stemming from an assault on a jail inmate who later died. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman filed motions Wednesday seeking the hearings for Southern Regional Jail officers Andrew Fleshman and Steven Wimmer. The […]

14 hours ago

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, ...

Associated Press

Maui County sues utility over fires that ravaged Lahaina, alleging negligence

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico earlier this month has been charged with animal cruelty and related charges, authorities announced Thursday. Allegheny County Police say Allison Lyn Gaiser, 44, tried to bring her brown-and-white male French […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madig...

Associated Press

Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago on Thursday convicted a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his once-powerful boss who is scheduled to go on trial on multiple corruption charges. The 68-year-old Tim Mapes, who served for almost […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is seen on June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. A Cali...

Associated Press

Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California’s last nuclear power plant

A California judge on Thursday rejected an environmental group’s lawsuit that sought to block the state’s largest utility from seeking to extend the operating life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth sued in state Superior Court in April, hoping to derail a state-backed proposal to keep the twin-domed plant running […]

14 hours ago

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky S...

Associated Press

Infrastructure turns into a theme in election-season speeches at Kentucky ham breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that building roads and bridges shouldn’t be a partisan matter, but his Republican opponent in the governor’s race tried to deflect any credit away from the incumbent Democrat for a burst of projects underway. The influx of infrastructure spending turned into a theme in some […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Dominican’s recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now