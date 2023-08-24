Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high

Aug 24, 2023, 6:01 AM

FILE- An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023. The Ride-hail...

FILE- An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023. The Ride-hailing company Uber announced Aug. 24, 2023, that it will raise the minimum age for drivers who will transport others to 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.

The new rule applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up.

Those under 25 who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber, the company said.

Insurance rates for Uber’s California drivers are significantly higher than for personal vehicles or taxi drivers, according to a company statement announcing the change.

“As a result of these lopsided requirements, personal injury attorneys have created a cottage industry specializing in suing rideshare platforms like ours, pushing Uber’s California state-mandated commercial insurance costs to rise by more than 65% in just two years,” the company said. “By increasing the age requirement for new drivers to 25, we hope to mitigate the growth of those costs.”

All 50 states require commercial insurance for drivers to earn money with a ride-hailing service. Uber maintains commercial auto insurance for drivers — including at least $1 million of liability coverage once a ride is accepted. Personal auto insurance typically doesn’t cover activity on ride-hailing apps.

The minimum age is already 25 for those driving for Lyft, Uber’s main competitor.

Starting Thursday, drivers under 25 trying to sign up with Uber will receive an email explaining the new policy and providing a link to more information.

The new restriction coincides with a resurgence in passengers following a deep downturn due to the pandemic.

Uber is now handling more rides than it did in 2019, raising the company’s hopes that it may finally realize its long-term of goal of becoming consistently profitable.

Realizing that objective has sharpened management’s focus on cost control, a factor that may have contributed to the decision to drop 25-and-under drivers.

Uber’s food delivery service, which will continue to let that demographic work as drivers, accounts for one-third of the company’s revenue.

Uber hopes to work with state lawmakers and industry experts “to discuss legislative and regulatory changes that will improve the experience for all California drivers,” according to its statement.

United States News

FILE - Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his fact...

Associated Press

Prigozhin’s purported demise seems intended to send a clear message to potential Kremlin foes

When Yevgeny Prigozhin launched his armed rebellion that challenged the Kremlin, Western officials predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek vengeance against the mercenary leader. Two months to the day after the action that Putin labeled a “stab in the back” and “treason,” those forecasts seem to have come true, in ruthless and menacing fashion. […]

10 hours ago

This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The longt...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to helping steal from dead maid’s family

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh ‘s old college buddy has pleaded guilty to a second set of charges for helping the disgraced South Carolina attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh’s dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming, a 54-year-old former attorney, wasn’t immediately sentenced after his guilty plea […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas

The latest round of heavy rain has led to more flooding in parts of the nation, including an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars and in Las Vegas, where the strip was covered with water, officials said. In Lakewood, Ohio, 10 people were rescued from seven cars on a section of Interstate […]

10 hours ago

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith of the Fairfax County General District Court,...

Associated Press

CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — In a secluded stairwell at CIA headquarters last year, officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour came up behind a colleague, wrapped a scarf around her neck and plainly spoke as he tried to kiss her on the mouth. “There are many uses for this,” the woman recalls him saying. “This is what I […]

10 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jers...

Associated Press

Donald who? Fox barely mentions Trump in first half of debate until 10-minute indictment discussion

The reluctance to talk about Donald Trump's criminal indictments was evident during Wednesday's Republican debate.

10 hours ago

A child runs across the street in the Five Points neighborhood Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Knoxville, T...

Associated Press

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — “That’s where I got shot,” said Rashaad Woods, nodding toward a convenience store in Knoxville’s “gun zone.” There were bullet holes in a church’s walls. Nearby was a shuttered nightclub where some people were killed. “There was a point in time I wasn’t comfortable standing here,” said Kodi Mills, 45. “But […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high