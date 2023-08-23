8 vehicles, including school bus, involved in fatal Mesa crash

PHOENIX — A crash involving eight vehicles, including a school bus, in Mesa left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department.

One student was aboard the bus and was not injured. The deceased woman was identified as 23-year-old Karen Maldonado.

Fatal collision at Stapley and Southern- intersection shut down all four ways. Please use Horne or Harris for north and south travel and Baseline or Broadway for east and west travel. pic.twitter.com/5TeaFlY3Ax — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 23, 2023

The intersection was shut down and wasn’t going to reopen until an investigation into the crash was competed, police said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

