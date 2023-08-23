Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say

Aug 23, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent to proceed toward a trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that experts at the state mental hospital say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa no longer has a mental disability that prevents him from helping in his defense and can now participate in the court case against him.

A judge still must accept their conclusion in order for criminal proceedings to resume, it said.

Earlier this year, defense lawyers confirmed Alissa has schizophrenia, a mental disorder which causes people to have trouble understanding reality.

Being deemed mentally competent does not mean Alissa has been cured, just that experts think he is able to understand the proceedings and able to consult with his lawyers about his case, helping them defend him.

The March 22, 2021, attack at a King Soopers grocery shocked a state that has seen its share of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was shot and killed while rushing into the store with an initial team of police officers. In addition to Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Teri Leiker, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters were killed inside and outside the supermarket.

The remodeled King Soopers reopened last year with about half of those who worked there at the time of the shooting choosing to return.

___

Corrects that the remodeled store opened last year, not in February.

United States News

FILE - Boxes of tampons are displayed in a pharmacy in New York, March 7, 2016. New Jersey will req...

Associated Press

New Jersey to require free period products in schools for grades 6 through 12

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will require school districts to offer free menstrual products for grades six through 12 under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Wednesday. Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement that the measure is aimed at promoting equity “at every level” in the state. “When students can’t access the […]

12 hours ago

Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborho...

Associated Press

Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Amputees can get their body parts back for spiritual reasons, new Oregon law says

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health care facilities in Oregon will be allowed to return amputated body parts to patients for cultural, spiritual or religious reasons under a new law supported by tribes, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The bill, which takes effect on Sept. 24, was spearheaded by St. Charles Health System and leaders of the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House ...

Associated Press

Drowning death of former President Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard ruled an accident

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard last month has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner. Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia drowned while using a paddleboard in Edgartown Great Pond on July 24, the Massachusetts State Police […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor, stands in protest as demons...

Associated Press

Supporters of silenced Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr won’t face trespassing charges

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana prosecutors are declining to pursue misdemeanor trespassing charges against seven people who were arrested in the state House gallery for protesting after Republicans denied transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr the right to debate bills near the end of the 2023 legislative session. The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office filed motions […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Democr...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as Republican senator wages war on local news site

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday proposed barring the use of expensive, sham lawsuits to silence criticism after a Republican state senator was accused of trying to bankrupt a local news outlet for reporting on his alleged use of a homophobic slur. The Wausau Pilot & Review reported in 2021 that local businessman […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say