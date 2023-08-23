Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Supporters of silenced Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr won’t face trespassing charges

Aug 23, 2023, 10:45 AM

FILE - Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor, stands in protest as demons...

FILE - Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor, stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the House gallery of the state Capitol, April 24, 2023, in Helena, Mont. Republican legislative leaders persisted in forbidding the Democratic transgender lawmaker from participating in debate for a second week as her supporters brought the House session to a halt chanting "Let her speak!" from the gallery. Lewis and Clark County prosecutors in Montana are declining to pursue the misdemeanor trespassing charges filed against the seven protesters who were arrested. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana prosecutors are declining to pursue misdemeanor trespassing charges against seven people who were arrested in the state House gallery for protesting after Republicans denied transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr the right to debate bills near the end of the 2023 legislative session.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office filed motions in Justice Court to dismiss the charges “in the best interests of justice.” A justice of the peace signed three of the seven motions on Tuesday, court officials said. The others are pending.

Zephyr’s silencing drew scores of protesters to the state Capitol and renewed nationwide debates about manners in politics. It also took place as conservative lawmakers nationwide have introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year.

One of the defendants, Paul Kim of Missoula, said his attorney told him the county decided to drop the charges. Phone messages seeking comment Tuesday from County Attorney Kevin Downs and Deputy County Attorney Deanna Rothwell were not returned.

The plaintiffs were arrested on April 24 after a group of people disrupted the floor session for about 30 minutes when the Republican majority denied Zephyr, a Democratic representative from Missoula, the opportunity to speak on a bill that would require parental consent for children to change the names and pronouns they use at school.

Zephyr defiantly hoisted her microphone into the air as her supporters chanted “Let her speak!”

Zephyr had been silenced for telling fellow lawmakers that if they supported a bill to ban gender affirming medical care for transgender youth they would have blood on their hands. Republican lawmakers then banned Zephyr from the House floor for violating decorum during the protest, leaving her to watch the deliberations and vote on bills from a hallway outside the House chambers.

House Speaker Matt Regier did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday seeking comment on the dismissals, but Republican House leadership at the time described the disruption as a “riot” and an “ insurrection,” that put lawmakers and staff in danger. No property damage or threats to lawmakers were reported.

Kim, one of those who was charged, said he was at the Capitol that day for a rally in support of Zephyr and the LGBTQ+ community. The loud protest in the gallery, he said, was a “spontaneous moment.”

Once law enforcement officers — some in riot gear — tried to clear the gallery, Kim said he made a decision for himself that “I was not going to be corralled out of there.”

Zephyr issued a statement Tuesday saying she was “overjoyed” to learn that the trespassing charges were being dismissed.

“When I find the strength to stand up in the legislature, I do so knowing that I am standing in solidarity with a long history of those who stood up to defend democracy,” she said. “That history now includes each of you.”

During the 2023 legislative session, Montana’s Republican supermajority passed bills to limit drag shows and ban drag queen reading events at public schools and libraries and to define “sex” in state law as only male or female, something LGBTQ+ advocates say will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people.

The ban on gender affirming medical care for minors is set to take effect on Oct. 1, but a lawsuit is asking a state judge to temporarily block its enforcement until the case can be heard in court. A hearing is set for Sept. 18.

United States News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Democr...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as Republican senator wages war on local news site

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday proposed barring the use of expensive, sham lawsuits to silence criticism after a Republican state senator was accused of trying to bankrupt a local news outlet for reporting on his alleged use of a homophobic slur. The Wausau Pilot & Review reported in 2021 that local businessman […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Saint-Gobain to close New Hampshire plant blamed for PFAS water contamination

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A French company that has been blamed for contaminating drinking water in some New Hampshire communities with a group of chemicals known as PFAS said Wednesday it plans to close its plant there and will work with the state on an ongoing environmental investigation. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics said in a statement […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Betty Tyson dies at 75, spent 25 years in New York prison before murder conviction was overturned

Betty Tyson, a woman who spent 25 years in prison for a 1973 murder until being exonerated on the basis of new evidence, has died in upstate New York, her sister said Wednesday. Tyson, 75, died at a Rochester hospital on Aug. 17 following a heart attack and will be laid to rest Friday, said […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag near a group of soldiers with red markings ...

Associated Press

US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as aggression from China intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China. The State Department said Wednesday it had signed off on the sale of infrared search tracking systems along with related equipment for advanced F-16 fighter jets. […]

11 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Sc...

Associated Press

Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate

Eight Republicans will meet on the debate stage Wednesday night in what may be the biggest moment in the GOP's 2024 presidential primary so far.

11 hours ago

Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rob...

Associated Press

NFL cornerback Caleb Farley leans on faith after dad’s death in explosion at North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley said he took the first flight home Tuesday after learning of an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend. Farley said in an interview with WCNC-TV that he was in Nashville when a neighbor called and […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Supporters of silenced Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr won’t face trespassing charges