Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Saint-Gobain to close New Hampshire plant blamed for PFAS water contamination

Aug 23, 2023, 10:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A French company that has been blamed for contaminating drinking water in some New Hampshire communities with a group of chemicals known as PFAS said Wednesday it plans to close its plant there and will work with the state on an ongoing environmental investigation.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics said in a statement that it will “restructure its composite solutions business in the United States,” after evaluating the company’s business goals and what “is in line with the company’s mission and plan.”

The Paris-based company, which bought the Merrimack plant from ChemFAB in 2000, initially believed it wasn’t discharging anything harmful. But the state said that changed in 2004 after the company installed more sophisticated technology. After the company alerted the state, the state Department of Environmental Services determined Saint-Gobain was exceeding state air limits for PFAS, and the company agreed to significantly reduce emissions.

PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Known as “forever chemicals,” they are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. They also don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to health issues that include low birthweight and kidney cancer.

The state didn’t move to do any groundwater testing until 2016 because there was no indication at the time that the emissions posed a threat to groundwater. That came to light after wells near Saint-Gobain facilities in Hoosick Falls, New York, were found to be contaminated with PFOA — or perfluorooctanoic acid, the most commonly known of PFAS. Wells in Bennington and North Bennington, Vermont, also were found to be contaminated with PFOA around the company’s now-closed plant in Bennington. The contamination led to at least two class action lawsuits against Saint-Gobain.

In 2019, the state lowered the standard for PFOA from 70 parts per trillion to 12 parts per trillion and launched an extensive well sampling program. It identified 1,000 properties with contaminated water and determined the contamination was caused by emissions from the Merrimack plant.

Last year, Saint-Gobain agreed to provide bottled drinking water and “permanent alternate water, as appropriate” to the properties in Bedford, Hudson, Litchfield, Londonderry and Merrimack. It also provided a framework should additional properties be impacted.

There are 164 workers at the Merrimack plant. Saint-Gobain said alternative roles and relocation assistance will be offered to eligible employees who wish to remain with the company, and support packages will be made available to those who will not continue.

State House Rep. Nancy Murphy, a Democrat from Merrimack, said residents will continue to pay a huge price after the plant closes.

“Beyond the costs borne by private well owners outside a far too small ‘consent decree area’, we have paid to filter the drinking water in our homes; we have paid to filter the public wells in our town; we have paid to filter the drinking water in our schools … and we are paying for the contamination of our air, water, and soil with our compromised health,” she said in a a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is sold for an undisclosed price to a newly registered company

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Known as the Zorro Ranch, a high-desert property once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been sold after two years on the market. An attorney for Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed Tuesday that the ranch had been sold for an undisclosed price, and the proceeds would be used to […]

14 hours ago

A photo of store owner Laura Ann Carleton surrounded by flowers and Pride flags and placed on memor...

Associated Press

California shop owner killed over Pride flag was adamant she would never take it down, friend says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California woman killed for apparently refusing to remove an LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flag from outside her store was adamant that she would never take it down, a longtime friend said Wednesday. Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot Friday outside Mag.Pi, the clothing and home decor shop she owned in Cedar […]

14 hours ago

Samantha Martns of Chicago, stands in front of a cooling station on the concourse of Guaranteed Rat...

Associated Press

Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Temperatures have soared in the Midwest and Texas, with more dangerous heat expected, a national weather service official said. The harsh heat wave has damaged roads, water lines and forced the evacuation of a nursing home this week as some cities brace for triple digit temperatures through August. In Nebraska, a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ambulance dispatcher dies after being shot in parking lot over weekend; estranged husband in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A dispatcher died Wednesday after being shot at a Little Rock-area ambulance service’s parking lot over the weekend, and her estranged husband was in custody for the shooting. Cassandra Pena-Romero, 27, who was shot at the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services parking lot in downtown Little Rock on Saturday, died on […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Harrison Sheriff's Sgt. Rob Waybright and Lt. Pat McCarty, work the scene at Miracle Meadows...

Associated Press

Lawsuit settled over widespread abuse of former students at shuttered West Virginia boarding school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A second lawsuit that alleged widespread sexual, physical and mental abuse at a now-closed West Virginia boarding school for troubled youths has been settled for about $50 million. Attorneys for 32 plaintiffs described what happened to children over decades at the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem as gruesome and unfathomable. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks d...

Associated Press

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Saint-Gobain to close New Hampshire plant blamed for PFAS water contamination