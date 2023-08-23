PHOENIX – Heavy rainfall Tuesday caused flooding and evacuations at town near the Grand Canyon South Rim, authorities said.

About 100 residents and hotel guests in Tusayan were displaced while waiting for the water to subside, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition, 70 Grand Canyon Unified School District students sheltered on school property during the flooding.

CCSO said up to 3 inches of rain fell in Tusayan, the Grand Canyon gateway community just south of the national park entrance.

The rain caused flash flooding that closed U.S. Highway 64, the south entrance road to Grand Canyon National Park, for several hours Tuesday. The floodwaters were deeper than 3 feet at some points, CCSO said.

The storm also caused power outages.

No injuries were reported.

A flood advisory for Tusayan and the surrounding area remained in effect Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said there was about a 50% chance for more thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and Thursday.

