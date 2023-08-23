Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

Aug 23, 2023, 8:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone, and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

United States News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot...

Associated Press

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court. Yarl’s first day of school was […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

3-year-old girl is shot through wall by murder suspect firing at officers, police say

RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet fired at police officers by a murder suspect pierced the wall of her New York apartment and hit her, police said Wednesday. The man who shot the girl, 38-year-old Gary Jones, later took his own life after a standoff with police in the […]

9 hours ago

Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher, center, speaks with staff in Saddle Brook, N.J. in 2022. Ch...

Associated Press

Causeway: Part stock fund + part donor-advised fund = A new bid for young donors

What might persuade affluent 20- and 30-somethings to give to charity? Charity Navigator, which millions of Americans use to guide their giving, is betting it has an answer to that vexing question for nonprofits: a new online platform that promotes giving to causes, not individual organizations. The ratings giant announced Tuesday its acquisition of Causeway, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 20 The Washington Post on corporal punishment in schools While the use of corporal punishment in schools is a widely condemned practice, officials in more than 15 states can still strike a child for misbehavior. In 2021, a 4-year-old was allegedly hit and then […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Wednesday, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law. The continued erosion of legal abortion access across […]

9 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the Republican Party of I...

Associated Press

North Dakota Gov. Burgum may miss GOP presidential debate after hurting himself playing basketball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate after he injured himself playing basketball and was taken to the emergency room. Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said Wednesday that it was “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate.” He didn’t say […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus