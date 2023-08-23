PHOENIX — A suspect who was shot by police in Phoenix three weeks ago was booked into jail Tuesday after getting out of the hospital, authorities said.

Devin Thompson, 21, faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault and weapons violations, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Thompson was injured during an Aug. 1 incident in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police released body-worn camera footage (WARNING: graphic images) of the shooting last week.

Two officers drove up to the scene around 3:30 p.m. in response to a report of a person waving a gun. They saw the subject, later identified as Thompson, sitting on short landscape wall along with another man.

When they stopped and exited the patrol vehicle, Thompson started running in their direction while carrying a handgun, police said in an Aug. 15 critical incident briefing. The video shows the officer from the passenger side shooting once and Thompson falling to the ground.

The offices rendered aid until the fire department arrived and took Thompson to the hospital with serious injuries.

