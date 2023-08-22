Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school

Aug 22, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.

Judge Karen Massey issued an order for a psychological evaluation for Joel Bowman, who was released from a hospital Friday and was being held Tuesday in a medical ward at Shelby County Jail, said his lawyer, Mitch Wood.

Police said Bowman went on July 31 to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South school in Memphis with a gun and tried to get inside, but he was denied entry. Class was not in session, but there were limited staff and construction workers there at the time.

In an affidavit, police said Bowman — who had attended the school — walked around its exterior and fired two shots at the contractor, who was not hit. Bowman, 33, then fired two more shots outside the school before driving away in a pickup truck, police said.

Officers tracked down Bowman a short drive from the school, in a residential neighborhood. Bowman exited his truck with a gun in his right hand and pointed the weapon at an officer, who shot him, police said. Bowman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bowman was charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property and other alleged offenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Forensic specialists will determine whether Bowman is competent to stand trial and whether he was insane at the time of the alleged offense, Wood said. The judge set a September hearing to address findings from the evaluation.

A possible motive for the attempt to enter the school has not been disclosed. Security officials for the Jewish community declined to discuss what specific safety measures were in use at the school. But those officials did say that information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept the man out of the school and helped officers find him.

Wood said Bowman was doing “quite well,” considering he was shot in the chest.

“Health wise, it looks like he’ll make as close to a full recovery as anybody can,” Wood said.

Bowman’s confrontation with police came 20 years after his father was fatally shot by officers while holding a gun during a mental health episode at the family home. Friends said Bowman was traumatized by his father’s killing.

United States News

Associated Press

Libya’s stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes, turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Libya’s stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid turmoil in neighboring Sudan and Niger that could spill over into the oil-rich North African nation, the country’s U.N. special envoy said Tuesday. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council that political divisions in Libya “are fraught with risks […]

18 hours ago

Members of Cal Fire Pilot Rock 6 crew, out of Crestline, Calif., clear mud off the side of the road...

Associated Press

California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years

Crews in mountain and desert towns worked to clear away mud and debris Tuesday in the aftermath of the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis police release bodycam footage showing man fleeing police shot in back by officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday showing an armed man fatally shot in the back by an officer as he ran from a traffic stop. Gary Dwayne Harrell, 49, died Aug. 3 following the shooting on the city’s northeast side. The seven-minute video released by police shows Harrell […]

18 hours ago

Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Friday, 18, 2023. Altho...

Associated Press

Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s second-largest school district says that it has removed two books from 20 school libraries, saying the books had “highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content.” The announcement, sent in an electronic message to parents in some Cobb County schools on Monday, comes days after the Republican-majority school board voted 4-3 along party lines […]

18 hours ago

The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown, Sept. 29, 2022, in Estancia, N.M. A coalition of h...

Associated Press

Asylum seekers are being set up for rejection at a New Mexico detention facility, rights groups say

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — A coalition of human rights groups on Tuesday leveled new criticism at a privately operated migrant detention facility in New Mexico, where they say fast-track asylum screenings routinely take place without legal counsel or adequate privacy during sensitive testimony. The rights groups say the broken screening system at the Torrance […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

Associated Press

Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

Minneapolis’ mayor on Tuesday vetoed minimum wages for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers, a move one City Council member described as “an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers.” Mayor Jacob Frey instead negotiated with Uber, securing an agreement for higher pay for only those drivers. In his veto message, Frey wrote he “secured a commitment […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school