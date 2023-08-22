Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother’s identity in 1965 convicted of several charges

Aug 22, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGOR, Maine (AP) — An 86-year-old man accused of assuming his brother’s identity decades ago and using it to double dip on Social Security benefits has been convicted of several charges, caught by facial recognition technology that matched the same face to two different identities, authorities say.

Napoleon Gonzalez, of Etna, assumed the identity of his brother in 1965, a quarter century after his sibling’s death as an infant, and used the stolen identity to obtain Social Security benefits under both identities, multiple passports and state identification cards, law enforcement officials said.

A U.S. District Court jury on Friday convicted him of charges including mail fraud, Social Security fraud, passport fraud and identity theft. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, with mail fraud carrying the greatest potential penalty of all the charges.

Gonzalez’s benefits were previously investigated by the Social Security Administration in 2010 for potential fraud and his benefits were upheld.

A new investigation was launched in 2020 after facial identification software indicated Gonzalez’s face was on two state identification cards.

The facial recognition technology is used by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles to ensure no one obtains multiple credentials, or credentials under someone else’s name, said Emily Cook, spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office.

“When fraud is detected, the fraudulent transactions are investigated and referred for administrative and/or criminal proceedings. That is what happened with this case,” she said.

When confronted, Gonzalez claimed that he took on his deceased brother’s identity at the direction of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations while participating in an undercover operation in the 1960s, according to court documents. He later admitted to faking his death under his own identity and continued with his brother’s identity, the documents indicated.

Gonzalez remains free on bail. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

His lawyer didn’t immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

United States News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike deadlin...

Associated Press

Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said Tuesday that its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month, putting a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said in a statement that 86% of the votes casts were […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds approve offshore wind farm south of Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard

A planned offshore wind farm moved a step closer to construction Tuesday with the Department of the Interior announcing it has approved the project, to be located in federal waters near Rhode Island south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Revolution Wind project will have an estimated capacity of more than 700 megawatts of renewable energy, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of the...

Associated Press

US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tighter rules for complex devices meant to prevent catastrophic blowouts on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs, reversing some Trump administration policies and returning to a more stringent regulatory stance adopted after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. Failure of blowout preventer equipment was a major […]

14 hours ago

Gamblers play slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 17, 2023. All ni...

Associated Press

Atlantic City casinos still profitable, but their bottom line is getting leaner

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — All nine Atlantic City casinos turned a profit in the second quarter of this year, although that collective profit was down more than 20% from a year ago. Only three casinos and one online entity recorded a larger profit in April, May and June of this year than they did […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing a recent ruling affecting Alabama, Georgia officials asked a federal judge Tuesday to allow the state to resume enforcement of its restriction on hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty should vacate her order blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy ban because an appeals court allowed enforcement […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas Supreme Court denies request to delay new election law despite lawsuit challenging it

HOUSTON (AP) — A new Republican-backed Texas law that dictates how elections will be run in the Democratic stronghold of Houston and its surrounding county will take effect as scheduled next month despite a lawsuit seeking to overturn it, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. Officials in Harris County, which is the state’s most populous, […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother’s identity in 1965 convicted of several charges