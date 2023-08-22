Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

Aug 22, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders’ meeting

“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.

The leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.

Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

United States News

FILE - The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court, Feb. 21, 2...

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania court says state police can’t hide how it monitors social media

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state police can’t hide from the public its policy on how it monitors social media. Advocates for civil liberties cheered the decision. The law enforcement agency had argued that fully disclosing its policy for using software to monitor online postings may compromise public safety. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim...

Associated Press

State Department renews ban on use of US passports for travel to North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is extending for another year a ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday. The ban was imposed in 2017 and has been renewed every year since. The latest extension comes as tensions with North Korea are rising over its […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Deputy wounded in South Carolina capital county’s 96th shooting into a home this year

COLUMBIA, S.C, (AP) — Bullets have ripped into homes at least 96 times this year in the county that encompasses South Carolina’s capital — most involving rival gangs — and the latest episode left an off-duty sheriff’s deputy and his fiancee wounded even though they weren’t the intended targets, authorities said Tuesday. The drive-by shooting […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city’s police chief said. Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news in a Facebook […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

An Ohio school bus overturns after crash with minivan, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A school bus full of children overturned after a crash with a minivan in Ohio, killing one child and injuring 23 others, one seriously, authorities said. Trooper Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 52 children from Northwestern Local Schools and a driver on the bus at […]

11 hours ago

The St. Louis police SWAT team gathers in front of the city jail in downtown St. Louis, known as th...

Associated Press

Correctional officer at St. Louis jail freed after being held hostage by inmates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A guard was abducted Tuesday by inmates at a downtown St. Louis jail, but was freed hours later. The St. Louis Department of Public Safety confirmed the correctional officer was freed but didn’t provide any information about the abduction or whether he was injured. An afternoon news conference is scheduled to […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN