UNITED STATES NEWS

Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast. It is expected to bring rain along the border

Aug 22, 2023, 8:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast Tuesday, where it is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kmh) in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Forecasters said Tuesday that the storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain with some isolated amounts of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in South Texas through Wednesday.

In Mexico, 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain was forecast with isolated areas expected to receive up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in the state of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon through Wednesday.

On the other side of the U.S., Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California was pushing across the Southwest toward the Rocky Mountains, where crews worked to rescue nursing home residents trapped by mud and water.

Hilary first slammed ashore on Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm.

