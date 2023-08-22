Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

Aug 22, 2023, 6:23 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.

“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments and reviews legislation. The office also helps investigate and manage congressional investigations into the administration and lawsuits against the president when he is sued in his official capacity.

This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former President Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.

Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court.

United States News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division...

Associated Press

Two more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, who were indicted last week along with former President Donald Trump, have filed paperwork to transfer the case to federal court. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week obtained a 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 other […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning. More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Florida congresswoman to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in a test for the state’s Democrats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, a campaign that will be a test to see if Florida Democrats can fare better during a presidential election in a state that has become increasingly Republican. Mucarsel-Powell defeated a […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. commerce secretary to visit China amid efforts to stabilize relations

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet with Chinese officials and American business leaders next week amid efforts to stabilize relations that have sunk to historic lows. Raimondo’s Aug. 27-30 visit to Beijing and Shanghai aims for “constructive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The basketball court of the Pan American Center at New Mexico State University is pictured, ...

Associated Press

New Mexico State preaches anti-hazing message as student-athletes return for fall season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top administrators at New Mexico State University wanted to find just the right wording to announce that they were pulling the plug on the men’s basketball season following reports of alleged hazing involving team members. It was a busy afternoon in February — Super Bowl Sunday, in fact — as university […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher in early trading, led again by Big Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher in early trading, on track for its first back-to-back gain in what’s been a miserable August. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% early Tuesday, coming off a gain powered by Big Tech stocks. The Dow was little changed and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%. Stocks […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes