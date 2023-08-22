Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect accused of stealing $600,000 in jewelry from Paradise Valley homes arrested

Aug 22, 2023, 4:15 AM

john nishke iii...

John Nishke III is accused of stealing $600,000 of high-end jewelry in 2022 from Paradise Valley homes. (Paradise Valley Police Department)

(Paradise Valley Police Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man suspected of stealing $600,000 in jewelry was arrested last week, according to Paradise Valley police.

On Thursday, PVPD detectives and Phoenix police officers executed a search warrant and arrested said burglar, John Nishke III at his home in Phoenix without incident.

In October and November of 2022, the Mountain Shadows Communities was hit by a serial burglar who stole multiple items of high-end jewelry.

Paradise Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit detectives followed up on the case and were able to identify the burglar, officials said.

Nishke was booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending multiple charges of burglary, trafficking stolen property and criminal trespassing, authorities said.

Law enforcement is reminding residents to close garages when not in use, lock their doors and set alarms.

