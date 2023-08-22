PHOENIX — A man suspected of stealing $600,000 in jewelry was arrested last week, according to Paradise Valley police.

On Thursday, PVPD detectives and Phoenix police officers executed a search warrant and arrested said burglar, John Nishke III at his home in Phoenix without incident.

In October and November of 2022, the Mountain Shadows Communities was hit by a serial burglar who stole multiple items of high-end jewelry.

Paradise Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit detectives followed up on the case and were able to identify the burglar, officials said.

Nishke was booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending multiple charges of burglary, trafficking stolen property and criminal trespassing, authorities said.

Law enforcement is reminding residents to close garages when not in use, lock their doors and set alarms.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.