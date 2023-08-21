Close
Reward offered after teen killed in hit-and-run crash at Phoenix intersection

Aug 21, 2023, 4:00 PM

Photo of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in north Phoenix...

Photo of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit and run July, 22, 2023 in north Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old in July in north Phoenix.

The crash happened on July 22, when a white-colored Chevrolet pickup rear-ended a Toyota Rav4 near Bell Road and 7th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The pickup is described as a 2019 or newer Colorado or Silverado, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities said the truck had severe front-end damage to the driver-side front.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 award for information on the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

