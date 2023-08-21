Reward offered after teen killed in hit-and-run crash at Phoenix intersection
Aug 21, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old in July in north Phoenix.
The crash happened on July 22, when a white-colored Chevrolet pickup rear-ended a Toyota Rav4 near Bell Road and 7th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The pickup is described as a 2019 or newer Colorado or Silverado, according to Phoenix police.
Authorities said the truck had severe front-end damage to the driver-side front.
Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 award for information on the incident.
Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
