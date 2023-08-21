Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $145,000 sold at Phoenix gas station

Aug 21, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

PHOENIX — A lucky winner is set to take home six figures after hitting the jackpot in an Arizona Lottery daily game over the weekend.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $145,000 was sold at the Circle K located at Roosevelt Street and Sixth Avenue for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five of the numbers: 3, 5, 8, 23, 41.

It was the first Fantasy 5 jackpot winner in the Valley since July.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

