Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former President Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

Aug 21, 2023, 1:01 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It’s the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors objected Monday to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that Trump’s lawyers last week had exaggerated […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte sign...

Associated Press

Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning new downloads of the video-sharing app TikTok to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts. The state filed its response Friday to the plaintiffs’ motion in July […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly,...

Associated Press

Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man charged in 2019 with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd of people at a nearby airport. Rondell Henry’s plea agreement with […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month. “There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his […]

13 hours ago

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the s...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children. However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Former President Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case