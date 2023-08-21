Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts

Aug 21, 2023, 12:55 PM

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte sign...

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, May 17, 2023, in Helena, Mont. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning TikTok downloads to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts. (Garrett Turner/Montana Governor's Office via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Garrett Turner/Montana Governor's Office via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning new downloads of the video-sharing app TikTok to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts.

The state filed its response Friday to the plaintiffs’ motion in July that asked U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy to temporarily prevent the law from being implemented until the courts can rule on whether it amounts to an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen had the bill drafted over concerns — shared by the FBI and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — that the app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on U.S. citizens or push pro-Beijing misinformation that could influence the public. TikTok has said none of this has ever happened.

The federal government and more than half the U.S. states, including Montana, have banned TikTok from being used on government-owned devices.

“The federal government has already determined that China is a foreign adversary. And the concerns with TikTok are well documented at both the state and federal level,” the brief said. The Montana law, “therefore, furthers the public interest because it protects the public from the harms inseparable from TikTok’s operation.”

Disallowing Montana’s regulation of TikTok would be like preventing the state from banning a cancer-causing radio “merely because that radio also transmitted protected speech,” the brief argues.

There are other applications people can use to express themselves and communicate with others, the state argues. The plaintiffs have said their greatest social media following is on TikTok.

TikTok has safeguards to moderate content and protect minors, and would not share information with China, the company has argued. But critics have pointed to China’s 2017 national intelligence law that compels companies to cooperate with the country’s governments for state intelligence work.

Montana’s law would prohibit downloads of TikTok in the state and would fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. The penalties would not apply to users.

United States News

FILE - The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly,...

Associated Press

Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man charged in 2019 with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd of people at a nearby airport. Rondell Henry’s plea agreement with […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month. “There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his […]

13 hours ago

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the s...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children. However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands that they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It’s a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges […]

13 hours ago

FILE - TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, center, gestures as she addresses a news conference as Valerie Cas...

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year and resigned from office Monday. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery in Cobb County State Court, news outlets reported. Hatchett addressed the court, saying the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts