PHOENIX — The Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff opened up residency applications last Wednesday.

Residents can now apply to live in the 74,000-square-foot skilled nursing home, which will have 80 beds.

The purpose of the ASVH in Flagstaff is to provide long-term care and rehabilitative help for veterans and their families, according to an announcement.

The city of Flagstaff donated the 10 acres of land that the facility sits on.

It’s “designed for all mobility levels” and comes with furnished, private resident rooms and a “homelike atmosphere,” according to the ASVH in Flagstaff.

Three types of people are eligible for admission:

– Veterans (except those who were dishonorably discharged)

– Veteran spouses

– Gold Star family members

Applicants must meet the above requirements and submit a completed application. That includes various documents.

Those who are interested can download an application form at DVZ.AV.gov or call the admissions hotline at 602-234-5678 and press 4.

