More than 100 flights cancelled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport

Aug 20, 2023, 9:18 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

FILE - The list of Southwest Airlines flights cancelled grows at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Dec. 29, 2022. Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend as thunderstorms traveled across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — A slew of flight cancellations or delays have been reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

According to the airport’s website, more than 170 flights have been cancelled or delayed, primarily by Southwest Airlines.

Seventeen flights have been cancelled or delayed by American Airlines, six by Frontier Airlines, five by United Airlines, four by Alaska Airlines and two by Spirit and Volaris. All other cancellations or delays are from Southwest Airlines.

Sky Harbor is experiencing the third most cancellations in the country today, according to FlightAware.com, trailing only Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement contact has been made with passengers and flexibility has been granted in order to ease passenger re-booking.

“Our Teams continue monitoring the progress of the storm. As California’s largest carrier, we’ve made proactive adjustments to our flight schedule throughout the weekend,” the statement read.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, conditions at Sky Harbor are not creating significant delays to arrivals and departues.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

