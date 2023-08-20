2 taken to the hospital following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday night following a shooting in central Phoenix.

Officers responded to an incident shortly after 7 p.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues after learning of a shooting outside a business. They learned one man was shot and left the area in a vehicle.

Once arriving on the scene, police found that a stray bullet struck a bus which was stopped in the road nearby. The bullet had hit a window in the bus which caused glass to hit the bus driver in the face. They were then taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

Police would later get a call from 30th Avenue and Butler Drive where they would find the gunshot victim who had left the scene. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported and no suspects have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

