Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 taken to the hospital following shooting in Phoenix

Aug 19, 2023, 9:24 PM

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday night following a shooting in central Phoenix.

Officers responded to an incident shortly after 7 p.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues after learning of a shooting outside a business. They learned one man was shot and left the area in a vehicle.

Once arriving on the scene, police found that a stray bullet struck a bus which was stopped in the road nearby. The bullet had hit a window in the bus which caused glass to hit the bus driver in the face. They were then taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

RELATED STORIES

Police would later get a call from 30th Avenue and Butler Drive where they would find the gunshot victim who had left the scene. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported and no suspects have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cloudy weather...

Stephen Gugliociello

Daily high stays below 100 degrees for the 1st time since mid-June

The first of a few cool day is here for Phoenix, as the temperature didn't break 100 degrees for the first time in 67 days on Saturday.

21 hours ago

most pet-friendly city...

Serena O'Sullivan

Study ranks Scottsdale as the nation’s most pet-friendly city

Personal finance website WalletHub released a study that pinpointed Scottsdale as the most pet-friendly city in the United States.

21 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

KTAR.com

Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating the death of a two-month-old female infant. The investigation is ongoing.

21 hours ago

(Photo by ADOT)....

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near New River

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

21 hours ago

Cirque du Soleil....

KTAR.com

Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show is slated to return to Phoenix

'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil is returning to Phoenix for a second year this December after a successful run in 2022.

21 hours ago

Smallmouth bass...

Alex Weiner

National Park Service to deploy chemical treatment to kill invasive fish near Grand Canyon

The National Park Service will use an EPA-approved fish piscicide in attempts to remove invasive species from the Colorado River.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

2 taken to the hospital following shooting in Phoenix