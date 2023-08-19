Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near New River
Aug 19, 2023, 2:56 PM
(Photo by ADOT)
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*
I-17 northbound is closed near New River.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/2u77lH0m5k
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2023
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.
The southbound lanes are unaffected.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.