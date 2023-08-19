Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near New River

Aug 19, 2023, 2:56 PM

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

