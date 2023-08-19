Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near New River

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE* I-17 northbound is closed near New River. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/2u77lH0m5k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2023

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

