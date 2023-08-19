Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl in Glendale

Aug 19, 2023, 3:55 PM

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale. (File Photo)

PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are investigating the death of a female infant.

Responding to a call, police found the two-month-old child at a location west of the intersection of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Upon arrival, police began life-saving efforts on the baby, who was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the infant’s death is not considered suspicious.

The police did not release the name of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

