Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

Aug 19, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire in eastern Washington state has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead, authorities said Saturday.

The blaze began shortly after midday Friday on the west side of Medical Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Spokane, and then expanded, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Isabelle Hoygaard said.

It grew to nearly 15 square miles (38 square kilometers) by Saturday morning, with zero containment. The burned structures were a mix of homes and outbuildings.

Evacuations were ordered for the town as winds blew the flames southward, Hoygaard said.

She added that the blaze burned through the south side of the town and then jumped Interstate 90 on Friday night, forcing its closure. The major east-west thoroughfare remained closed in both directions Saturday morning.

“The fire is burning on both sides of the highway,” the Washington state Department of Transportation said on its webpage.

There was one confirmed fatality associated with the fire, Hoygaard said. Further details were not immediately released.

Staff, patients and residents at Eastern State Hospital, one of the state’s two psychiatric facilities, and those living at the Lakeland Village Residential Habilitation Center, both in Medical Lake, were sheltering in place Saturday, said Norah West, a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services.

Evacuees from the town were given shelter at a high school overnight.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“My thoughts are with the … residents who have been ordered to evacuate as the Gray Fire grows,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on X, formally known as Twitter. “I’m also praying for the safety of the first responders working to contain the fire. May you all remain safe and out of harm’s way.”

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel […]

13 hours ago

Fallen trees block the road in a residential neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Johnston, R.I....

Associated Press

Communities across New England picking up after a spate of tornadoes

BOSTON (AP) — Communities across New England were picking up Saturday a day after a spate of tornadoes swept through the region. Four tornadoes were confirmed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the National Weather Service was investigating a possible fifth in eastern Connecticut. Friday’s strong winds knocked down trees, damaged homes, flooded roadways and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N...

Associated Press

Pilot error caused the fatal hot air balloon crash in New Mexico, NTSB finds. Drug use was a factor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot who had drugs including cocaine in his system caused a crash in 2021 in New Mexico that killed all five people on board, investigators have determined. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report released this week that pilot Nicholas […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Fish found on transformer after New Jersey power outage — officials suspect bird dropped it

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A power outage that cut electricity to a New Jersey community a week ago was due to an unlikely culprit — a fish that was apparently dropped by a bird and landed on a transformer, officials said. Sayreville police said Jersey Central Power and Light Company workers working on the Aug. […]

13 hours ago

FILE — Bishop Howard Hubbard swings incense during an Ash Wednesday communion service, at the Cat...

Associated Press

A former New York bishop has died at 84. He promoted social justice, but covered up rape allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Hubbard, a retired Catholic bishop who acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse in his upstate New York diocese and recently married a woman in a civil ceremony, has died after suffering from a massive stroke. He was 84. Hubbard passed away at Albany Medical Center on Saturday after being […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Wildfire damage is shown, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, ...

Associated Press

Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The days of waiting have become harder and harder as the odds grow longer and longer, but Kevin Baclig remains undeterred in his search for his wife and her parents, missing since Aug. 8 when a wildfire engulfed and flattened the Hawaiian town of Lahaina. He has gone looking from one […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire