Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Connecticut man convicted of killing roommate with samurai-like sword after rent quarrel

Aug 18, 2023, 5:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was convicted Friday of killing his roommate with a samurai-style sword after a rent dispute, prosecutors said.

A jury found Jerry David Thompson, 45, guilty of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Victor King.

Thompson owed rent on his room in King’s downtown Hartford home, and King was trying to evict him, the Hartford state’s attorney’s office said in a news release, citing trial evidence.

King called police twice on the morning of July 25, 2020 — first telling a tip line that Thompson was menacing him with a sword, and then calling 911 to report that his roommate was threatening him, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video showed Thompson walking toward the home later that morning with a long object in his hand, then walking back to his car in different clothes about 20 minutes later, prosecutors said.

Some of King’s friends called the police the next day, alarmed that they couldn’t reach him. Police found the 64-year-old had been stabbed to death and left under blankets on his kitchen floor.

Thompson represented himself at trial and filed papers maintaining that the state had no jurisdiction over him, according to The Register Citizen of Torrington. He claimed when arrested to be a “sovereign citizen,” a term used by some who assert that the U.S. government is illegitimate and that its laws don’t bind them.

A message was sent Friday night to an attorney who was appointed to advise Thompson during the trial.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.

United States News

Associated Press

Residents of east Washington community flee amid fast-moving wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation Friday of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake. The so-called Gray Fire began around noon and was burning in grass, timber and wheat, according to the state fire marshal’s office, which said the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, Highway […]

17 hours ago

Powerful Hurricane Hilary Mexico California...

Associated Press

Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California

Powerful Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday, threatening to unleash rains on the mudslide-prone Tijuana.

17 hours ago

FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020. ...

Associated Press

Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal judges in Georgia and Texas have ruled against key provisions of two controversial election laws passed two years ago as the Republican Party sought to tighten voting rules after former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential contest. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez struck down a provision of Texas’ […]

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden reacts during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Associated Press

Biden stays mum on Justice Dept. decision to name special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is keeping mum about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to name a special counsel in the investigation of his son Hunter Biden. Speaking at a news conference Friday at the conclusion of his Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric...

Associated Press

No death penalty for a Utah mom accused of killing her husband, then writing a kid book about death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and is now accused of fatally poisoning him. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Online posts spread misinformation about FEMA aid following Maui wildfires

In the aftermath of the deadly Maui wildfires, some social media users are discouraging residents from accepting disaster aid by falsely claiming the Federal Emergency Management Agency could seize their property if they do. “If you own land in Lahaina, do not sign anything for FEMA,” a woman says on a video circulating widely on […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Connecticut man convicted of killing roommate with samurai-like sword after rent quarrel