ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria police ask public for help finding vehicle theft, fraud suspects

Aug 19, 2023, 7:15 AM

vehicle theft and fraud suspects at large Peoria...

(Peoria Police Department Photo)

(Peoria Police Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department asked the public for help on Friday in identifying three suspects from a vehicle theft and fraud case from early August.

Officials are investigating an Aug. 1 incident that occurred at around 11 p.m. According to the department, the suspects stole a vehicle from a Peoria residence at that time.

After committing grand theft auto, the suspects used the victim’s credit and debit cards, police said.

Although officials recovered the victim’s car the next day, they haven’t been able to track down the suspects, police said.

Video surveillance that shows the suspects using the victim’s cards gave police screenshots they shared with the public on Friday.

How can the public help police find the vehicle theft and fraud suspects?

Police are looking for three people around their late teens to early 20s, police said.

However, authorities only have photos of two suspects: a red-haired male with short red hair and a brown Levi’s sweatshirt and a younger Latina with dark hair and a gray Snoop Dogg T-shirt.

The third suspect, who authorities don’t have a picture of, is a younger Latina with dark hair.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft and fraud suspects can contact Peoria Police Detective Skaggs at 623-773-8104. They can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

