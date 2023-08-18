Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden stays mum on Justice Dept. decision to name special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

Aug 18, 2023, 4:02 PM

President Joe Biden reacts during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

President Joe Biden reacts during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is keeping mum about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to name a special counsel in the investigation of his son Hunter Biden.

Speaking at a news conference Friday at the conclusion of his Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden demurred when asked about the latest twist in his son’s legal issues. The comments were Biden’s first on the matter since Garland announced last week he was naming a special counsel into the probe of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.

“I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on,” said Biden. “That’s up to the Justice Department and that’s all I have to say.”

Garland noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of the matter when he named David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, as special counsel after a plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed last month.

The sudden turn of events has raised new questions about the case against Biden on tax evasion and a gun charge, deepening an investigation that appeared close to resolution just weeks ago.

With the special counsel designation, Weiss gained broad authority to investigate and report out his findings. As special counsel, he is also able to prosecute Biden in any district he deems appropriate rather than solely in Delaware.

United States News

illegal crossing on the US-Mexico border rose July...

Associated Press

Illegal crossings on the US-Mexico border rose in July but were still down from last year

President Joe Biden’s administration insisted that its carrot-and-stick approach towards illegal crossing on the US-Mexico border is working.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax says he hit breaking point

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and “he just hit his breaking point.” Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut man convicted of killing roommate with samurai-like sword after rent quarrel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was convicted Friday of killing his roommate with a samurai-style sword after a rent dispute, prosecutors said. A jury found Jerry David Thompson, 45, guilty of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Victor King. Thompson owed rent on his room in King’s downtown Hartford home, and King […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Residents of east Washington community flee amid fast-moving wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation Friday of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake. The so-called Gray Fire began around noon and was burning in grass, timber and wheat, according to the state fire marshal’s office, which said the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, a […]

19 hours ago

Powerful Hurricane Hilary Mexico California...

Associated Press

Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California

Powerful Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday, threatening to unleash rains on the mudslide-prone Tijuana.

19 hours ago

FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020. ...

Associated Press

Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal judges in Georgia and Texas have ruled against key provisions of two controversial election laws passed two years ago as the Republican Party sought to tighten voting rules after former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential contest. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez struck down a provision of Texas’ […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Biden stays mum on Justice Dept. decision to name special counsel in Hunter Biden probe